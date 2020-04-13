The VELES All Purpose Natural Cleaner!
Finally, an all-NATURAL Sanitizer that KILLS THOSE GERMS!
Did you know that many of the so-called "eco-friendly" or "natural" cleaning products you can find on store shelves are definitive examples of the term "greenwashing"? What does that mean? Miriam-Webster defines this as, "The act of misleading customers and potential customers into believing that a product or service is environmentally friendly".
This new all-purpose, resource negative, naturally derived, lab tested cleaner from Veles is authentically 100% natural.
97% of the cleaner is derived from food waste, and active ingredients include alcohol, acetic and lactic acid. Tested and safe on ceramics, glass, fiberglass, chrome, painted metal, stainless steel and plastic/acrylic surfaces.
You’ve heard of food waste, right? It’s kind of having a moment.
Food is a major source of our waste stream that’s primarily landfilled, racking up staggering amounts of greenhouse gas emissions during its life cycle. Because of food waste, landfills are the third largest producer of methane, a gas 30x more potent than CO2.
What you may not know is that throwing away food also represents a major loss of water. Inside the 1.3 billion tons of food wasted globally each year is 45 trillion gallons of water.
We call this ‘resource negative’.
Over the last several years, we’ve developed a process to stabilize and isolate the compounds of food waste and including the water. Then we sought to replace common products that require a lot of water.
Liquid cleaning products are usually over 90% water with a small amount of active ingredients. We’re overachievers, so we made one where the water and active ingredients come from food waste.
THE INGREDIENTS:
• Water
Liquid cleaning products are ~90% water. Food waste is ~75% water. We’ve figured out how to isolate and purify water from food waste. So, we’re both diverting food waste from landfill and saving clean water. Problem solved!
Sorry to burst that bubble, but they depend on water from your tap which municipalities expend 30-40% of its total energy consumption to clean for drinking.
• Alcohol
Among other uses, alcohol is great at cleaning sticky stuff and leaving a streak-free shine.
Also known as ethanol, it’s either produced naturally by the fermentation of sugars or chemically from petrochemical feedstocks. When manufactured on a large scale for use as a solvent, it’s typically made from petrochemicals. Ours is a byproduct of the food waste recovery process.
Fun fact! Ethanol is an antidote to methanol poisoning, the chemical mentioned below.
• Acetic Acid
With an ‘A’ rating from EWG, it’s the active ingredient in many of your favorite natural cleaners for its solvent properties. Most acetic acid is produced synthetically using the toxic chemical methanol through a process initially developed by Monsanto in the 1960s. Only 10% of acetic acid produced worldwide is done so biologically.
We hope to balance out that ratio by introducing acetic acid that’s biologically derived from food waste.
• Lactic Acid
Lactic acid is another common ingredient in green cleaners with an ‘A’ rating from EWG. It has multiple benefits from acting as a natural preservative to removing soap scum. Lactic acid is produced industrially by either bacterial fermentation of carbohydrates or by chemical synthesis from acetaldehyde that comes from coal or crude oil.
• Decyl Glucoside
A plant-based, biodegradable, and safe solubilizer we use to stabilize our essential oil fragrance in water. Decyl glucoside is produced by the reaction of glucose from corn starch with the fatty alcohol decanol which is derived from coconut.
• Essential Oils
For a unique, pleasant scent we have created a blend of lavender, bergamot and mint essential oils. We've tried our best to prioritize only traceable and responsible sources.
The fermentation process relies on raw materials (sugar or beet juice). Growing these raw materials requires precious resources. We are turning this around and using food waste as the catalyst for fermentation so these resources can be spent in other ways (like fixing the food system).
