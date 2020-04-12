Own Your Own Hot Wheels Pinball Machine Just released April 2020
Own Perhaps the Most Iconic Brand in Toys Pinball Machine! HOT WHEELS!
InTheNewAge.com
For all you pinball machine enthusiasts, the moment so money have been waiting, the all new made by American Pinball company, the HOT WHEELS Pinball machine!
About HOT WHEELS™
It's time to get hot!
For over 50 years, Mattel's HOT WHEELS™ die cast cars have been sought and collected by hundreds of millions of fans all over the world. Over 5 billion cars have been sold incorporating more than 20,000 different car designs.
Today this multi-generational franchise is bigger than it's ever been, and by far the #1 selling toy in the world! *
And now American Pinball is proud to present the first officially licensed HOT WHEELS™ pinball machine. The exciting and fast-paced world of HOT WHEELS™ comes to life under glass, featuring a dazzling array of gameplay objectives that will keep players of all ages racing back to play again and again.
6 balls
Two ramps with translucent Hot Wheels™ orange and blue coloring
Fully Decaled Apron
Internal Cabinet Side Art included with every game
Over 140 RGB lights for both feature inserts and general playfield illumination
4 Flashers
Magnet that grabs or accelerates the ball
3 Redline Tire Pop Bumpers
2 Drop Targets
Saucer with side kick-out
Vertical Upkick (VUK) with Orange Loop Return
Player-Facing Kicker
2 Spinners
First of its kind, 3D Lenticular back panel
5 Hot Wheels™ Cars on display including Interactive Spinning Hot Wheels™ car
R-P-M Stand-Up Targets
Collect Car Stand-Up Targets
B-A-T-T-L-E Stand-Up Targets
Shooter lane ball re-entry
Center Pos
Rule Features
5 multiball modes
R-P-M targets rev TACH for increased scoring and REDLINE multiball to collect RIP ROD™
B-A-T-T-L-E targets & lit saucer to BATTLE CREATURES
Defeat CREATURES & DRAVEN for RODGER DODGER™
Hit Car targets to collect CARS. Fill collector case for CAR CHAOS to collect TWIN MILL™
Play VICTORY LAP, LOOP CRASH, and TRACK MULTIBALLS for SHARKRUISER™
COMPLETE RACE and capture CHECKERED FLAG to win race & start VICTORY LAP MULTIBALL
Complete lit LOOPS to crash cars and start LOOP CRASH MULTIBALL
Track-Building
EPIC Challenges
Collect all cars to become a Hot Wheels™ Legend
Direct Digital Print Backglass
Multiple Custom Music Tracks paced to gameplay
15.6" Full Color LCD with 1366x768 resolution
4 stereo speakers plus 8” cabinet subwoofer
Powder Coated Cabinet Armor
275lbs unboxed
75"H x 29"W x 55"D
See all arcade games we sel!
A pinball machine like this is almost certain to become a highly sought-after pinball machine, meaning, in time, it’s value could very well increase!
