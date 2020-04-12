Rock-Ola Jukeboxes Built by Hand in the USA! Learn How!
Talk about HIGH-END American quality made jukebox!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 12, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE
inthenewage.com
For those who may not be aware of this, but, Rock-Ola jukebox is the only JUKEBOXES manufacturer left in the United States, and all North America. Furthermore, they are one of the few jukebox manufacturers left in the world. Now, let be clear, I am not including the cheaply made mass produced jukeboxes made in Chia. I am referring to an actual commercial jukebox that uses real wood to makes its cabinets, and uses real metal chrome, and not plastic. And for those who desire and aspire to own the very best, and you are in the market for a jukebox, the I believe a finely American build Rock-Ola is what you should be pursuing. Learn why.
ROCK-OLA BEGIN’S THE PROCESS BY SORTING WALNUT VENEERED BENTWOOD CABINET PANELS BY COLOR AND GRAIN. THESE PANELS ARE THEN SQUARED AND THE TOP, BOTTOM AND SIDES ARE MACHINED FOR THE CABINETS AND DOOR FRAMES.
Then, Rock-Ola uses a CNC (computerized numerical control) machine operator then selects programs that automatically cuts various cabinet, base and door panels from Maple plywood, Baltic Birch, high density particle board and MDF wood sheets. Hand-picked African satinwood veneer is used for the door front. The two solid hardwood door “knees” go through a separate hand cut ten step machining process to cut, glue, shape, detail, sand, stain and finish.
All of the cut wooden panels and trim pieces are assembled into cabinets and door assemblies, using the same case clamps that Rock-Ola used since the late 1930’s to produce their jukeboxes, furniture, radio and television cabinets. The wooden cabinets and door assemblies are then sent for sanding and finishing where they go through a five-step finishing process before receiving two coats of clear satin finish.
Once in the assembly area, seven stainless steel panels are affixed to the cabinet base frame, wheels and top trim frame are added and base is mounted to the cabinet. Six cut glass mirror strips are glued into the recess on the sides of the cabinet. A colorful back mural, locking mechanism, power supply, amplifier, audio connection panel, volume control, 10” bass speaker, coin cup and chute, crossover and cables are installed.
The wooden door assembly receives 15 triple plated chrome die cast trims pieces. A total of 15 plastic lighting panels/inserts are installed, followed by 8 handmade glass bubble tubes, LED light assemblies, rotating color cylinders, diamond grill cloth, 2-6” and 2-3” speakers, keyboard, Bluetooth receiver, cables and tempered glass windows. The door assemblies are then shaved by hand to mate perfectly to the cabinet assemblies. The CD or record mechanism and title page assemblies are built in a separate area. Both go through a 24-hour test procedure before being installed into the completed cabinets and doors.
Now the completed jukebox is powered up. The operation of the mechanism, title page, sound system, lighting and physical appearance are all checked. The jukebox can run on test for 2-3 hours before being sent to the burn-in area for function, sound check, and final inspection. Once entering the burn-in area, the jukebox gets a check of the mechanism, title page, lighting, sound system and appearance. This jukebox is then placed on a 24-hour self-diagnostic run-in procedure to test the mechanism, keyboard and title page functions.
When the 24-hour test procedure is complete, the jukebox enters the sound booth. A Hi-pot test is performed to ensure proper grounding. Multiple selections are made, the sound system is checked along with the mechanism, keyboard, title page, Bluetooth, remote control and microphone functions.
A final visual appearance inspection is done before being sent to be inner packed and crated for shipment.
As an authorized Rock-Ola jukebox dealer, you can be assured we at IN THE NEW AGE, will orchestrate all proper channels making sure you knew Rock-Ola jukebox is built to the highest standards possible, likewise, get safely packed and shipped to our customers without any problems!
Rock-Ola makes three different types of jukeboxes. They mad a jukebox that plays vinyl-45 records. Just like the old days, you can view through the window on the jukebox and watch the record get picked up, set down and spin while you listed to Elvis, the Beatles, or some of that doo-wop music from the 50’s. However, if you’re like me, I would rather list to the Beatles, or the Rolling Stones!’
Additionally, if you’re like me and you were a teenager during the 80’s, then you were fascinated with the cassette disk (CD’s) when they first came out. The music was so crisp and clear, it was something out of this world. Much like the vynal-45 records, you can watch the CD get picked up, set down, and watch Michael Jacksons Thriller playing!
Now, if you prefer that bubbling nostalgia look of the Rock-Ola, but you like high-tech and computers, the Rock-Ola Music Center comes with a 1 Terabyte of storage can accommodate up to 13,000 CDs, depending on compression preference.
I could go on all day and tell you so much more about the Rock-Ola brand of jukeboxes, but you need to visit our website and learn more and watch actual video demonstrations!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
inthenewage.com
For those who may not be aware of this, but, Rock-Ola jukebox is the only JUKEBOXES manufacturer left in the United States, and all North America. Furthermore, they are one of the few jukebox manufacturers left in the world. Now, let be clear, I am not including the cheaply made mass produced jukeboxes made in Chia. I am referring to an actual commercial jukebox that uses real wood to makes its cabinets, and uses real metal chrome, and not plastic. And for those who desire and aspire to own the very best, and you are in the market for a jukebox, the I believe a finely American build Rock-Ola is what you should be pursuing. Learn why.
ROCK-OLA BEGIN’S THE PROCESS BY SORTING WALNUT VENEERED BENTWOOD CABINET PANELS BY COLOR AND GRAIN. THESE PANELS ARE THEN SQUARED AND THE TOP, BOTTOM AND SIDES ARE MACHINED FOR THE CABINETS AND DOOR FRAMES.
Then, Rock-Ola uses a CNC (computerized numerical control) machine operator then selects programs that automatically cuts various cabinet, base and door panels from Maple plywood, Baltic Birch, high density particle board and MDF wood sheets. Hand-picked African satinwood veneer is used for the door front. The two solid hardwood door “knees” go through a separate hand cut ten step machining process to cut, glue, shape, detail, sand, stain and finish.
All of the cut wooden panels and trim pieces are assembled into cabinets and door assemblies, using the same case clamps that Rock-Ola used since the late 1930’s to produce their jukeboxes, furniture, radio and television cabinets. The wooden cabinets and door assemblies are then sent for sanding and finishing where they go through a five-step finishing process before receiving two coats of clear satin finish.
Once in the assembly area, seven stainless steel panels are affixed to the cabinet base frame, wheels and top trim frame are added and base is mounted to the cabinet. Six cut glass mirror strips are glued into the recess on the sides of the cabinet. A colorful back mural, locking mechanism, power supply, amplifier, audio connection panel, volume control, 10” bass speaker, coin cup and chute, crossover and cables are installed.
The wooden door assembly receives 15 triple plated chrome die cast trims pieces. A total of 15 plastic lighting panels/inserts are installed, followed by 8 handmade glass bubble tubes, LED light assemblies, rotating color cylinders, diamond grill cloth, 2-6” and 2-3” speakers, keyboard, Bluetooth receiver, cables and tempered glass windows. The door assemblies are then shaved by hand to mate perfectly to the cabinet assemblies. The CD or record mechanism and title page assemblies are built in a separate area. Both go through a 24-hour test procedure before being installed into the completed cabinets and doors.
Now the completed jukebox is powered up. The operation of the mechanism, title page, sound system, lighting and physical appearance are all checked. The jukebox can run on test for 2-3 hours before being sent to the burn-in area for function, sound check, and final inspection. Once entering the burn-in area, the jukebox gets a check of the mechanism, title page, lighting, sound system and appearance. This jukebox is then placed on a 24-hour self-diagnostic run-in procedure to test the mechanism, keyboard and title page functions.
When the 24-hour test procedure is complete, the jukebox enters the sound booth. A Hi-pot test is performed to ensure proper grounding. Multiple selections are made, the sound system is checked along with the mechanism, keyboard, title page, Bluetooth, remote control and microphone functions.
A final visual appearance inspection is done before being sent to be inner packed and crated for shipment.
As an authorized Rock-Ola jukebox dealer, you can be assured we at IN THE NEW AGE, will orchestrate all proper channels making sure you knew Rock-Ola jukebox is built to the highest standards possible, likewise, get safely packed and shipped to our customers without any problems!
Rock-Ola makes three different types of jukeboxes. They mad a jukebox that plays vinyl-45 records. Just like the old days, you can view through the window on the jukebox and watch the record get picked up, set down and spin while you listed to Elvis, the Beatles, or some of that doo-wop music from the 50’s. However, if you’re like me, I would rather list to the Beatles, or the Rolling Stones!’
Additionally, if you’re like me and you were a teenager during the 80’s, then you were fascinated with the cassette disk (CD’s) when they first came out. The music was so crisp and clear, it was something out of this world. Much like the vynal-45 records, you can watch the CD get picked up, set down, and watch Michael Jacksons Thriller playing!
Now, if you prefer that bubbling nostalgia look of the Rock-Ola, but you like high-tech and computers, the Rock-Ola Music Center comes with a 1 Terabyte of storage can accommodate up to 13,000 CDs, depending on compression preference.
I could go on all day and tell you so much more about the Rock-Ola brand of jukeboxes, but you need to visit our website and learn more and watch actual video demonstrations!
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.