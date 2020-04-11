Always LOOK 10-Years Younger for PENNIES!
Now you can own your own HIGH-END Anti-Aging Machine for Pennies!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 11, 2020 ) IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Look, what I am about to share with you can be found virtually anywhere on the internet, but it’s something like this.
Let's say you want to get rid of those awful wrinkles, or get rid of all that acne, or improve your skin tone, or promote brighter skin tone, how much do you think a specials would charge you for a visit, or even a dermatologist? Ok, are you sitting down? Try between $50.00 - $250.00 per 15 minutes! Again, don't take my work for it.
Furthermore, there is NO WAY in the world just one or two visits will show many results, except for perhaps the acne, but even acne can come right back.
So, lets pretend all you need is just five visits. Now multiple 5 x $250 for the GOOD DOCTOR, and you have now paid $1,250.00!
Ok, so, you look amazing right. But, if you are anywhere over 30-years old, you know darn well those wrinkles, and more are sur to came back and HAUNT YOU, are I right?
What if I told you could own your VERY OWN Anti-Aging Skin Rejuvenation machine for as little as $195.00?
We at IN THE NEW AGE are now an official dealer for the world famous GLAM Light therapy devices and anti-aging machines.
By own your own anti-aging device you could EASILY pay for 1 or 2 visits to the specials, and likewise, you get to keep the anti-aging machine for EVER! Because, Afterall, we get and look older, not the opposite. But, with the RIGHT ANTI AGING device or machine, you should be able to maintain an EASY 10-years YOUNGER, providing you use your anti-aging machine on a steady basis!
Featuring Light GLAM Therapy Lights, AKA, Anti-Aging Like devices.
About:
• What Is the Glam Light LED Light Therapy?
• The Glam Light LED light therapy is a non-invasive skin treatment that uses non-thermal LED light energy to trigger your natural cell processes to accelerate rejuvenation and repair of the skin.
• It’s recommended for skin rejuvenation, sun damage, acne, rosacea, psoriasis, dermatitis, sensitive and inflammatory conditions as well as anyone looking to restore skin’s radiance.
• How It Works?
• Each light therapy machine has different color LED lights build-in that you can switch through, each color treating the skin in different aspects.
• The LED light don’t contain ultraviolet rays and are readily absorbed into the skin.
• Multi-purpose Skin Solutions
• Red Light (640nm 1-6mm): Anti-aging
• Promotes collagen, increases hydration levels and elasticity, lightens loose skin, revitalizes cells, improves circulation
• Blu-ray (423nm 1mm): Anti-acne
• Purify the skin, stabilize oil production and smooth inflammation, sterilizes acne-producing bacteria
• Green Light (523nm 0.5-2mm): Even Skin Tones
• Calming effect on skin, reduces hyper-pigmentation, brightens complexion, relieves mental stress
• Cyan Light (490nm): Soothing
• Combination of blue and green lights, enhance cell energy, reduces swollen capillaries, illuminate skin
• Yellow Light (583nm 1-2mm): Reduce Redness
• Balances skin texture, improves the density of skin, balances skin texture, reduces fine lines & wrinkles
• Purple Light (400nm) Cell Rejuvenation
• Combination of Red and Blue Light; minimize pores, strengthens protein fiber tissues, alleviates inflammation, sunburns and rosacea
• Amber Light (610nm 1-2nm): Promotes a Brighter Glow
• Smoothing effect on rosacea and redness, revives up collagen production
• Cycle Mode: Six Lights Continuous Change
• Speeds up skin metabolism, tightens loose skin, reduces fine lines & wrinkles, reduces hyper-pigmentation, reduces Inflammation & Scarring
• Calcium Supplement Irradiation
• Increase bone mineral density, promote 7-dehydrocholesterol, promote collagen, promote bone matrix protein, treating vitamin D deficient
Learn MORE about the Light GLAM Light Therapy devices and OWN YOUR OWN ANTI-AGING Like therapy devices TODAY!
Anti-aging Products – All Health machines
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
InTheNewAge.com
Look, what I am about to share with you can be found virtually anywhere on the internet, but it’s something like this.
Let's say you want to get rid of those awful wrinkles, or get rid of all that acne, or improve your skin tone, or promote brighter skin tone, how much do you think a specials would charge you for a visit, or even a dermatologist? Ok, are you sitting down? Try between $50.00 - $250.00 per 15 minutes! Again, don't take my work for it.
Furthermore, there is NO WAY in the world just one or two visits will show many results, except for perhaps the acne, but even acne can come right back.
So, lets pretend all you need is just five visits. Now multiple 5 x $250 for the GOOD DOCTOR, and you have now paid $1,250.00!
Ok, so, you look amazing right. But, if you are anywhere over 30-years old, you know darn well those wrinkles, and more are sur to came back and HAUNT YOU, are I right?
What if I told you could own your VERY OWN Anti-Aging Skin Rejuvenation machine for as little as $195.00?
We at IN THE NEW AGE are now an official dealer for the world famous GLAM Light therapy devices and anti-aging machines.
By own your own anti-aging device you could EASILY pay for 1 or 2 visits to the specials, and likewise, you get to keep the anti-aging machine for EVER! Because, Afterall, we get and look older, not the opposite. But, with the RIGHT ANTI AGING device or machine, you should be able to maintain an EASY 10-years YOUNGER, providing you use your anti-aging machine on a steady basis!
Featuring Light GLAM Therapy Lights, AKA, Anti-Aging Like devices.
About:
• What Is the Glam Light LED Light Therapy?
• The Glam Light LED light therapy is a non-invasive skin treatment that uses non-thermal LED light energy to trigger your natural cell processes to accelerate rejuvenation and repair of the skin.
• It’s recommended for skin rejuvenation, sun damage, acne, rosacea, psoriasis, dermatitis, sensitive and inflammatory conditions as well as anyone looking to restore skin’s radiance.
• How It Works?
• Each light therapy machine has different color LED lights build-in that you can switch through, each color treating the skin in different aspects.
• The LED light don’t contain ultraviolet rays and are readily absorbed into the skin.
• Multi-purpose Skin Solutions
• Red Light (640nm 1-6mm): Anti-aging
• Promotes collagen, increases hydration levels and elasticity, lightens loose skin, revitalizes cells, improves circulation
• Blu-ray (423nm 1mm): Anti-acne
• Purify the skin, stabilize oil production and smooth inflammation, sterilizes acne-producing bacteria
• Green Light (523nm 0.5-2mm): Even Skin Tones
• Calming effect on skin, reduces hyper-pigmentation, brightens complexion, relieves mental stress
• Cyan Light (490nm): Soothing
• Combination of blue and green lights, enhance cell energy, reduces swollen capillaries, illuminate skin
• Yellow Light (583nm 1-2mm): Reduce Redness
• Balances skin texture, improves the density of skin, balances skin texture, reduces fine lines & wrinkles
• Purple Light (400nm) Cell Rejuvenation
• Combination of Red and Blue Light; minimize pores, strengthens protein fiber tissues, alleviates inflammation, sunburns and rosacea
• Amber Light (610nm 1-2nm): Promotes a Brighter Glow
• Smoothing effect on rosacea and redness, revives up collagen production
• Cycle Mode: Six Lights Continuous Change
• Speeds up skin metabolism, tightens loose skin, reduces fine lines & wrinkles, reduces hyper-pigmentation, reduces Inflammation & Scarring
• Calcium Supplement Irradiation
• Increase bone mineral density, promote 7-dehydrocholesterol, promote collagen, promote bone matrix protein, treating vitamin D deficient
Learn MORE about the Light GLAM Light Therapy devices and OWN YOUR OWN ANTI-AGING Like therapy devices TODAY!
Anti-aging Products – All Health machines
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.