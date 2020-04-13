Outskirts Press announces the Release of Communism Returns, the latest hard-hitting economic survival book from author Tom Iceland of Denver, CO.
International Communism has returned with a staggering assault on the United States, compliments of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP)!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2020 ) Tom Iceland’s new book, Communism Returns, describes the long-planned socialist takeover of America’s economy that has happened in the 21st century, what a “full throttle” socialist America will soon look like and how it will destroy personal wealth, freedom and financial independence.
Amidst the thunderous call for socialism in 21st century many Americans think it’s the answer to all their endless troubles. In Iceland’s own words “socialism is the problem” that is causing the “economic decline, deteriorating living standards, acute inequality and invasion of personal privacy-all symptoms of a corrupt socialist system-that so many Americans are experiencing today.”
As an expert financial advisor and finance director, Tom Iceland’s extensive international career has helped many transition from socialism’s ruinous aftermath to free market enterprise, survive the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis and, as his book is presciently showing in the present day, forecast the 2020 global economic collapse.
Communism Returns | Takes the West explains why a full-scale conversion to socialism would be a disastrous mistake for the United States and, even more so, how today’s Western nations are already largely socialist countries. As a result of practicing corporate socialism and government enterprise for over 25 years, the United States and European Union have descended into a de facto STATE of socialism that resembles a synthesis of 20th century Marxist-Leninism, Maoism and Fascism complete with favored upper and government classes, elitist rule and forced industrialization in certain industries (i.e. green energy, technology, banking, housing, health care) that was so espoused by Lenin, Stalin and Moa.
Communism Returns is both a call and how-to guide for Americans to reclaim their financial independence and freedom before the United States’ accelerating march down socialism’s failed path engulfs them into a decimating poverty.
About the Author
Tom Iceland is a financial advisor, economist and historian who serves as a Finance Director for several public and private financial trusts in North America, Europe and Asia. He is currently the Director of the FTPSA Institute in Denver, Colorado. Website: www.communismreturns.com Contact Mr. Iceland directly at Phone: 720-601-2334, Email:Ticeland@communismreturns.com
For more please visit the author’s webpage: https://outskirtspress.com/communismreturns
Deftly constructed at 253 pages, Communism Returns | Takes the West is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the BUSINESS & ECONOMICS / Finance / Political Science categories. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Communism Returns meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $22.95. Communism Returns can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price in quantities of ten or more from Outskirts Press Direct at https://outskirtspress.com/communismreturns
ISBN: 978-1-9772-1542-0 Format: 6 x 9 paperback (SRP)Retail: $22.95 eBook: $10.00
Genre: NONFICTION / Business & Economics / Finance / Political Science
