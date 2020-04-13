Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Fiction—Gemini Ascending: Tempting Eternity—A Gemini Ascending Series Book by Mark John Terranova
Fans of Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings will want to dive right into this latest Gemini Ascending novel!
Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of Gemini Ascending: Tempting Eternity—A Gemini Ascending Series Book by Mark John Terranova. In the second volume of the popular series, the unfolding events on Earth have created serious consequences for its people, steering them toward an unimaginable fate that very few are aware of. However, an immortal, driven to evolve, and a psychiatric patient whose doctors strive to unravel the secrets hidden in the depths of his mind could give the Earth a chance.
Terranova’s latest book continues to garner positive reviews:
“…Terranova’s concise prose generates memorable scenes.” — Kirkus Reviews
“A captivating otherworldly sequel that should appeal to both new and returning readers.” — Kirkus Reviews
“The story triumphantly fuses fantasy with real-world relationships….” — Kirkus Reviews
“Tempting Eternity is meant for those who believe the world we live in, the lives that we lead, and the wonders that we see in the universe all have purpose,” the author explains. “The incredible ending, the women who emerge to take on leadership roles while struggling with their personal relationships, and the breadth of storyline creates a modern tale similar to Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings.”
James Montgomery—an immortal who was brought to Earth for a special purpose—now finds himself married and the stepfather of two boys. To protect his family against new enemies, he and his family flee their previous sanctuary in Florida and head to Penang, Malaysia. There, an ancient ritual will allow James to morph into a more powerful being—if he can endure the transformation process.
John Parella, Jr. is in a psychiatric ward in Pennsylvania. He has been plagued by voices and disturbing dreams his entire life, which has led him to believe he is clinically insane. But Dr. Katherine Duhring and another esteemed psychiatrist are slowly unraveling the secrets hidden in the depths of John’s mind—secrets that may hold the key to saving a world that doesn’t yet know it is in danger.
Meanwhile the ageless Dr. Adolphus Junger, a ‘Keeper’ of immense knowledge, is planning to unleash a terror upon the Earth that was created at the beginning of the Universe. The destiny of the human race is left to hang in the balance as John and James embark on very different journeys. If they fail, the Earth will suffer an unimaginable fate, one that will ripple throughout the Universe.
Tempting Eternity provides an excellent summary of the first book, Eternal Twins, allowing any new reader to easily enter the series at this point. For more information on this book, and ratings on all books from Mark John Terranova, visit the author’s Goodreads website: www.goodreads.com/author/show/14502354.Mark_John_Terranova
At 232 pages, Gemini Ascending: Tempting Eternity is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon, Apple and Barnes and Noble and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-4787-8013-7 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $17.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-0786-9 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $32.95
eBook: $5.00 iPad: $9.99
Genre: FICTION / Thriller / Suspense
About the Author: Mark John Terranova is also the author of Dancing on Dewdrops, a collection of poetry and short stories.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
http://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
