Impact of COVID 19 on Hernia Repair Market
In 2018, North America is projected to account for the largest market share
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Hernia Repair Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Hernia Repair Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Hernia Repair Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
According to the recent report "Hernia Repair Market by Product (Mesh (Synthetic, Biologic), Mesh Fixation (Suture, Tack and Glue Applicator)), Surgery Type (Inguinal, Incisional/Ventral, Umbilical, Femoral), and Geography (America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Forecast to 2023", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is projected to reach USD 4.75 Billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period
Browse in-depth TOC on “Hernia Repair Market”
137 – Tables
30 – Figures
151 – Pages
The hernia mesh segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the hernia repair market
On the basis of product, the hernia repair market is segmented into mesh and mesh fixators. A mesh is used for reinforcing weak spots in the muscle while repairing the hernia. Mesh fixators are used to fix the mesh in its place to avoid displacement. In 2018, the hernia mesh segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to the higher prices of meshes compared to mesh fixators.
In 2018, tack applicators to account for the largest share of the mesh fixators market
The hernia mesh fixators market is segmented into sutures, tack applicators, and glue applicators. Among these, sutures is the most common type of mesh fixator, followed by tack. However, due to the higher price of tacks, the tack applicators segment is expected to account for the largest share in the mesh fixators market in 2018. While the rising adoption of surgical glue as mesh fixators makes glue applicators the fastest growing segment of the mesh fixators market.
The global hernia repair market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest market for hernia mesh devices. The large share of North America in this market can be attributed to the strong demand for and adoption of hernia repair in the US, presence of a large pool of hernia patients, and an efficient and favorable healthcare system are supporting the growth of the hernia repair market in North America.
The major players in the hernia repair market profiled in this report are Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland), Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US), B. Braun (Germany), C.R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US), W. L. Gore (US), LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland), Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden), Cook Medical (US), Integra (US), DIPROMED (Italy), FEG (Germany), Cousin Biotech (France), Herniamesh (Italy), Aspide Medical (France), TransEasy Medical (China), and Via Surgical (Israel).
