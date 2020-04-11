What is the Future Scope of Veterinary Software Market amidst COVID-19?
The global Veterinary Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 594 million by 2022 from USD 442 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2022.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Veterinary Software Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Veterinary Software Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Veterinary Software Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
According to the recent report “Veterinary Software Market by Product (Practice Management, Imaging, BI, Marketing), Delivery Model (On Premise, Cloud), Practice (Small Animal, Mixed, Large, Equine, Bovine), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, ASC, Emergency) - Global Forecasts To 2022 ", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Veterinary Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 594 million by 2022 from USD 442 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2022.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Veterinary Software Market”
150 – Tables
41 – Figures
169 – Pages
The major factors that are expected to be driving the veterinary software market are rising companion animal ownership and demand for pet insurance with growing animal health expenditure. However, lack of government incentives for the adoption of veterinary software, reluctance of veterinarians towards adopting new technologies, and lack of awareness about veterinary software in the developing countries are restricting the growth of this market.
Veterinary practice management software segment dominated the market in 2017
Based on product, the veterinary software market is segmented into veterinary practice management software, veterinary imaging software, and other software. The veterinary practice management software segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017. The demand for this software is higher among veterinarians as it helps reduce the possibilities of errors and improve the cost-efficiency of operations.
Exclusive small animal practices segment dominated the veterinary software market, by practice type, in 2017
Based on practice type, the veterinary software market is segmented into exclusive small animal practices, mixed animal practices, and exclusive large animal practices. The exclusive small animal practices segment dominated the market in 2017 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can primarily be attributed to the increasing companion animal population and the rising annual spending on pet care in developed countries.
North America was the largest regional market for veterinary software in 2017
In 2017, North America was the largest regional market for veterinary software, followed by Europe. The high demand for veterinary software in North America can primarily be attributed to the growing demand for quality pet care in the region. Also, the growing awareness about veterinary software and the easy availability of veterinary software & services are the major factors that are expected to drive market growth in
North America during the forecast period.
At a global level, companies such as Henry Schein (US), IDEXX Laboratories (US), Patterson Companies (US), Vetter Software (US), Animal Intelligence Software (US), Timeless Veterinary Systems (Canada), Brittons Wise Computers (US), ezyVet Limited (New Zealand), FirmCloud Corporation (US), MedaNext (US), OR Technology (Oehm Und Rehbein GmbH, Germany), VIA Information Systems (US), Hippo Manager Software (US), Finnish Net Solutions (Finland), Carestream (Canada), and ClienTrax (US).
