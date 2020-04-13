Early impacts of COVID-19 on Patient Access Solutions Market – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Patient Access Solutions Market by Product & Service (Eligibility Verification, Medical Necessity, Prior-authorization, Denial Management), Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud, On-premise), End User (Providers, Outsourcing Companies) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 13, 2020 ) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on Wireless Health Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Wireless Health Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Wireless Health Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Patient Access Solutions Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=280473
According to the new market research report "Patient Access Solutions Market by Product & Service (Eligibility Verification, Medical Necessity, Prior-authorization, Denial Management), Delivery Mode (Web & Cloud, On-premise), End User (Providers, Outsourcing Companies) - Global Forecast to 2022", , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The patient access solutions market is expected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.14 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 7.6%.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Patient Access Solutions Market”
62 – Tables
34 – Figures
145 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=280473
Regulatory compliance encouraging the use of patient access solutions, increasing patient volume and the subsequent growth in the demand for health insurance, growing importance of denials management, declining reimbursement rates, and the need to curtail escalating healthcare costs are the major factors driving the growth of the patient access solutions market. The base year considered for the study is 2016 and the forecast period includes 2017 to 2022.
Patient Access Solutions Market is estimated to be the largest segment for the market
The report analyzes the global patient access solutions market by product & service, delivery mode, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the services segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient access solutions market in 2016. The introduction of complex software and the need for system integration are expected to boost the services market in the near future.
Based on delivery mode, the patient access solutions market is classified into web & cloud-based solutions and on-premise solutions. The web & cloud-based solutions segment accounted for the largest share of the patient access solutions market in 2016. The flexibility of working from remote areas, affordability, and automated updating features are some of the factors attributing to the larger share of the web & cloud-based solutions segment.
The global patient access solutions market by end user is segmented into healthcare providers, Healthcare IT outsourcing companies, and other end users. In 2016, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The high share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing healthcare IT adoption, increasing healthcare costs, significant growth in healthcare spending worldwide, and declining reimbursement rates.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=280473
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for patient access solutions :
The global patient access solutions market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of the patient access solutions market in 2016, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America’s large share in the global market is attributed to factors such as stringent regulations, increasing government support for improving healthcare infrastructure, the need for reducing healthcare costs, increasing volume of claims denials, high number of private healthcare payers and well-established government payers, and the presence of a large number of healthcare IT companies.
Prominent players in the patient access solutions market are McKesson (US), Epic Systems (US), Cerner (US), Cognizant (US), Experian plc (Ireland), Optum (US), Conifer Health (US), The Advisory Board (US), 3M (US), Craneware (UK), The SSI Group (US), ZirMed (US), Cirius Group (US), and AccuReg Software (U
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
