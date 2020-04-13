Early impacts of COVID-19 on Wireless Health Market – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Wireless Health Market by Technology (WPAN, WLAN/Wifi, WiMAX), Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), Application (Patient Specific and Provider/Payer Specific), & by End Users (Providers, & Payers) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on Wireless Health Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Wireless Health Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Wireless Health Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Wireless Health Market:
According to the new market research report "Wireless Health Market by Technology (WPAN, WLAN/Wifi, WiMAX), Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), Application (Patient Specific and Provider/Payer Specific), & by End Users (Providers, & Payers) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020", , published by MarketsandMarkets™,The global wireless health market is projected to reach USD 110.12 Billion by 2020 from USD 39.03 Billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Wireless Health Market”
102 – Tables
38 – Figures
166 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure:
The market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as increasing population, growing internet penetration, rising medical tourism, increasing government initiatives for eHealth, and growing demand for quality healthcare.
Wireless Health Market is estimated to be the largest segment for the market
The report segments the market of wireless health based on technologies, components, applications, end users, and regions. On the basis of technologies, the market is further segmented into WPAN, WLAN/WiFi, WiMAX, and WWAN. The WPAN technology market segment accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2015. The WPAN technology segment is further segmented into Bluetooth, RFID, Ant+, Zigbee, Z-wave, and UWB. The Bluetooth segment accounts for the largest share of the WPAN market in 2015. The large share of WPAN technologies can be attributed to the fact that these technologies are user friendly, secure, and affordable.
On the basis of components, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment accounts for the largest share of the global market in 2015. Increasing adoption of healthcare IT solutions and growing need for upgrading the existing software are the major driving factors for the growth of this market.
On the basis of technology, the market of wireless health is further segmented into WPAN, WLAN/WiFi, WiMAX, and WWAN. The WPAN technology market segment accounts for the largest share in the market in 2015. WPAN technologies are highly secure and affordable, making them one of the most widely adopted wireless health technologies. The WPAN technology segment is further segmented into Bluetooth, RFID, Ant+, ZIgbee, Z-wave, and UWB.
On the basis of applications, the market of wireless health is further segmented into patient-specific applications and provider/payer-specific applications. Patient-specific applications account for a major share of the global market in 2015 due to increasing adoption of wireless devices and rising need for quality care.
On the basis of end users, the market of wireless health is further segmented into providers, payers, and patients/individuals. The providers segment accounts for the major share of the global market in 2015.
Request Sample Pages:
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for Wireless Health :
The global wireless market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2015, North America accounts for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The large share of the North American wireless health market can primarily be attributed to the federal mandates in the U.S. and rising digital health measures in Canada. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to rising internet penetration, growing medical tourism, and increasing government initiatives for eHealth.
At a global level, companies such as Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), AT &T, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Omron Corporation (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (U.S.), Verizon Communications, Inc. (U.S.), Qualcomm, Inc. (U.S.), Aerohive Networks, Inc.(U.S.), Vocera Communications, Inc. (U.S.), and Alcatel-Lucent (U.S.) are some of the key players in the wireless health market worldwide.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
