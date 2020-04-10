Continuous Passive Movement Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Continuous Passive Motion Devices Market is segmented By Device Type (Hip Joint CPM devices, Knee Joint CPM devices, Ankle Joint CPM devices, Shoulder Joint CPM devices, Other CPM devices), By Design (Portable, Fixed), By End-User (Hospitals, Rehab
• The Global Continuous Passive Movement Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Continuous Passive Motion (CPM) devices are motorized devices that help in the movement of legs, shoulders, hips, and hands in constant and repeated motion of joints with adjusted speeds and for a specific period.
• These devices are used immediately after severe trauma or within 48 hours of post-surgery as these devices assist in faster recovery.
• CPM devices can be used in the first stages of rehabilitation, followed by soft tissue medical procedures and traumas as they can minimize the post-operative pain by reducing chances of inflammation and avoid muscle stiffness. These devices may be used to improve or maintain range of motion following anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstruction, knee arthroplasty, rotator cuff repair, etc.
Market Drivers and Restraints:
• The global market for continuous passive movement is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases associated with joint replacement, ligament reconstruction, and the rising numbers of traumas and also with the growing number of geriatric population. Other factors driving the market are increasing investments by government organizations to rehabilitate and overcome the disability.
• According to the annual report by American Joint Replacement Registry 2017, in the U.S. approximately 480,000 number of primary knee replacement and approximately 280,000 number of primary hip replacement procedures were done.
• The report demonstrates a 101% increase from the 2016 year’s annual report. According to the National Joint Registry (UK), 2017, in England and Wales there were approximately 160,000 total hip and knee replacement procedures performed each year.
• Roughly the same number of hip and knee joints were replaced.
• However, the cost of the treatment followed by the critical reimbursement scenarios is the factors that restrain the growth of continuous passive movement market around the world.
Market Segmentation
• On the basis by device type, the market is segmented into the hip joint CPM devices, knee joint CPM devices, ankle joint CPM devices, shoulder joint CPM devices, and other CPM devices. Knee and hip joint CPM devices primarily dominate the market of continuous passive motion.
• The increasing need for knee and hip replacement surgeries, with the growing geriatric population and doctors recommending the use of CPM devices after knee and hip replacement surgeries. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, more than 300,000 Americans, primarily adults over age 65 have a hip fracture.
• On the bases of the design type, the market is segmented into fixed and portable models. The fixed continuous passive motion devices are pluggable devices that cannot work by battery and require electricity to function.
• The portable continuous passive movement devices are used for reduction in both hospital stay and analgesic requirements and an increase in the early range of motion. Portable CPM reduces hospital cost, and it is a low-cost machine
Geographical Analysis
• By region, the global continuous passive movement market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America dominates the market of continuous passive movement globally, owing to the higher number of joint reconstruction therapy, the presence of reimbursement scenarios in the U.S.,
• For instance, in the U.S there were 860,080 hip and knee replacement procedures done in 2016. Europe is the second largest market of continuous passive movement market with the availability of better health facilities and skilled professionals.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a profitable growth due to the increasing concern towards a better healthcare system and the growing prevalence of joint surgery in the region.
Competitive Trends
• To increase user base and improve their continuous passive movement market presence, companies are increasingly launching innovative and user-friendly continuous passive motion devices.
• Adopting merger and acquisitions policies help them to stand out as strong competitors in the continuous passive movement market and also expand their sales in the global continuous inactive movement market.
• For instance, in 2018, Kinetec UK launched an innovative CPM device, Kinetec Companion, which provides more options for movements and has a tablet interface and new software for easy access and control.
• In July of 2018, Scientists from South Ural State University have developed and patented a unique continuous passive motion device.
• The device is designed for use in cases of rehabilitation following knee or hip joint injuries. It involves motion of every joint in the lower leg, including the ankle, giving the patient the ability to imitate proper walking movement patterns.
• Additionally, the device has the application of teaching patients afflicted with infantile cerebral-palsy to walk correctly.
• A published article in the Scopus citation database referenced the use of this device to train professional skiers.
• As one of the primary functions of the device is to teach the movements required in walking, it could also be applied to guide the complicated changes necessary to play sports. This device helps to work out a stereotype of step position and in doing so, improved skiing techniques.
