Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market is segmented By Component (Transmitter, Receiver, Sensor, Insulin pumps, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportuni
• The Global Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.60% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices are the advancement in diabetes management, where the blood glucose is under the continuous monitor.
• The conventional glucose monitoring devices require finger pricks to check the glucose level in the blood, however, CGM does not require finger pricks every time.
• The introduction of CGM devices integrated with insulin pumps using transmitters, receivers, and glucose sensors also increased their adoption due to improved convenience. The process of data collection through CGM has helped people keep track of their daily glucose levels.
• The intake of insulin based on the glucose level data helps the patients to stay healthy and avoid hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia.
Market Dynamics
• The growing prevalence of diabetes in developed and emerging economies play a vital role in market growth over the forecast period.
• In 2015, approximately 415 million people in the world had diabetes, which is expected to increase to around 642 million by 2040.
• As of 2015, it has been estimated that 9.1% of adults in the world have diabetes and this is expected to increase to 10% by 2040. In addition, 75%-80% of individuals with diabetes belonged to low- and middle-income countries. The number of people with diabetes is high in APAC. According to OECD, the prevalent cases are going to reach about 47,973,000 in Europe, 66,812,000 in the Americas, and 18,234,000 in Africa by 2030. The global prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be 9% among adults aged above 18 years.
• It has been estimated that most countries spend 5%-20% of their health expenditure on diabetes. The healthcare spending on diabetes is estimated to increase by 19% by 2040.
• One of the major factors hindering the Continuous glucose monitoring market is undiagnosed population. It has also been estimated that 25%-27% of people with diabetes are unaware of their condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 70% of diabetic patients reside in developing and under-developed countries.
• Approximately seven million adults in the US suffering from diabetes or one-fourth of the US diabetic population is unaware of its condition.
Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of a component, insulin pumps hold the major market share and are expected to grow over the forecast period.
• Insulin pumps are expected to dominate the market share contributing more than 50% of the market in the global CGM market in 2018.
• Some of the prominent insulin pumps are MiniMed 530G and MiniMed 630G from Medtronic.
• Key advantages that surpass the market for insulin pump among other components are:
• Accessibility: The ease with which these devices can be used to deliver insulin as when required
• Minimum injections: The frequency of changing pump tubing is reduced
• Easier insulin dosing: Insulin stacking can be avoided due to the calculation of sugar levels by the device
• Flexibility: The basal rates can be adjusted as per the patient requirement
• Continuous glucose monitoring: Timely readings can be noted
• Complete scenario: Daily glucose levels along with the effect of daily food and exercise can be noted
Geographical Analysis
• North America dominates the global continuous glucose monitoring market in 2018. The prevalence of diabetes and associated disorders, such as obesity, are on the rise.
• The US was the largest market for the sales of CGM devices in the Americas. The CGM devices market in the Americas is witnessing significant growth, primarily because of the growing prevalence of obesity as well as diabetes. Also, the country is the base for several reputable companies in the market.
• Other factors such as the introduction of new technologies that continuously monitor glucose itself, levels and the increasing FDA approvals for new products are driving the market growth in this region.
• Followed by, Europe, the next most dominant market for continuous glucose monitoring market with high CAGR over the forecast period.
• The increased awareness about integrating digital technology and advanced CGM devices to monitor glucose levels and manage insulin delivery has further fuelled the market growth.
• Improved healthcare infrastructure and the introduction of patient-specific glucose monitoring devices in Western parts of Europe is expected to propel the growth of the market over the forecast period.
Competitive Analysis
• The Dexcom CGM and its mobile apps Follow and Share 2 are the first mobile-connected systems approved by the US FDA. This device allows users to directly view the glucose data on their iPhone. Currently, Dexcom provides its devices G4 platinum CGM with Share that supports the Apple watch.
• Along with this, the users can invite up to five people to view their glucose information, and an alert message can be sent when the user’s glucose levels are above normal range.
• A number of local players are expected to enter the market because of the high revenue-generating potential of the market.
• Competitive toughness will be highly observed among the major players as the CGM market is on rising with multiple products are under the pipeline with varied factors to sustain themselves in the market.
• Some of the competitive aspects of Medtronic are
• Its latest CGM sensor, Enlite can be worn for six days continuously. This device is comfortable, accurate, and smaller than previous versions.
• The company has manufacturing sites, R&D facilities and global supply hubs in Europe and the US.
• Strategy: The integration of CONTOUR Next Link and CONTOUR Plus Link meters into its MiniMed insulin pump systems enables the wireless transmission of blood glucose results to the insulin pump.
• Medtronic offers country-specific products. For instance, in the US, MiniMed 530G device with SmartGuard technology is offered, whereas, outside the US, MiniMed 640G devices are offered.
