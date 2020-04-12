What is the Future Scope of Live Cell Encapsulation Market amidst COVID-19?
Live Cell Encapsulation Market by Technique (Dripping (Simple, Electrostatic), Coaxial Airflow, Liquid Jet), Polymer (Alginate, Chitosan, Silica, Cellulose Sulfate), Application (Probiotics, Transplant, Drug Delivery, Research)
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Live Cell Encapsulation Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
1. The impact of COVID-19 on the Live Cell Encapsulation Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market.
2. The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Live Cell Encapsulation Market
3. The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
According to the recent report “Live Cell Encapsulation Market by Technique (Dripping (Simple, Electrostatic), Coaxial Airflow, Liquid Jet), Polymer (Alginate, Chitosan, Silica, Cellulose Sulfate), Application (Probiotics, Transplant, Drug Delivery, Research) - Forecast to 2024", The global live cell encapsulation market is projected to reach USD 303 million by 2024 from USD 250 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.2%.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Live Cell Encapsulation Market”
34 – Tables
29 – Figures
136 – Pages
The major factors driving the growth of the live cell encapsulation market are the rising public awareness related to the clinical role of encapsulated cells in disease management, increasing public-private investments to support product development, and the rising adoption of novel drug delivery systems for disease treatment.
Simple dripping segment is expected to account for the largest share of the live cell encapsulation market, by manufacturing technique, in 2018
Based on manufacturing technique, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into . The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest share of the live cell encapsulation market in 2019. The increasing adoption due to the procedural benefits (such as simple process, product biocompatibility, and low particle size distribution) are the major factors driving the growth of this market segment.
Alginate polymers segment estimated to be the fastest-growing polymer type segment during the forecast period
Based on polymer type, the live cell encapsulation market is segmented into alginate, HEMA-MMA (hydroxyethyl methacrylate-methyl methacrylate), chitosan, siliceous encapsulates, cellulose sulfate, PAN-PVC [poly (acrylonitrile vinyl chloride)], and other polymers. The alginate segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period primarily due to the procedural benefits such as uniform cell structures and high mechanical stability.
North America to dominate the live cell encapsulation market during the forecast period
The live cell encapsulation market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is estimated to be the largest regional market for live cell encapsulation in 2019 majorly due to the increasing clinical data for the efficacy of the cell encapsulation technique and the rising adoption of cell encapsulation techniques among medical professionals.
