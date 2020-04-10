Clinical Nutrition Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Clinical Nutrition Market is segmented By Product Type (Infant Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition, Parenteral Nutrition), By Formulation (Powder, Liquid), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Clinical refers to the management of patients, including not only outpatients at clinics but also inpatients in hospitals in the terminology of clinical nutrition.
• The term incorporates the scientific fields of nutrition and dietetics primarily. clinical nutrition aims to keep a sufficient energy balance in patients by providing an adequate amount of other nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, etc.,
• The introduction of real food clinical nutrition products and expansion of distribution network.
• For instance, in June 2018, Functional Formularies, a pioneer of healthy food alternatives have started an exclusive distribution partnership with Bowers Medical Supply which makes Liquid Hope and Nourish, these products are nutritionally complete whole food feeding formula without the added sugars, fruit-based sweeteners, additives or stabilizers found in other methods. Accessible to the Canadian market. Created using the Food as Medicine model and approved by Health Canada
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/clinical-nutrition-market
Market Drivers
• Increase in some premature babies has driven the global Clinical Nutrition market.
• According to the World health organization (WHO), an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm each year, and the number is expected to rise in the coming years.
• According to WHO, across 184 countries, the rate of preterm birth ranges from 5% to 18% of babies born, more than 60% of preterm births occur in Africa and South Asia.
• In 2017, the U.S preterm birth rate has increased by 10%.
• According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare, out of 1,000 premature infants, 44 die before the age of one, due to the insufficient nutrients to the infants.
• The intolerance of milk-based products and stringent government regulation for clinical nutrition product might hamper the growth of the global clinical nutrition market
Segmentation Analysis
• The global Clinical Nutrition market is segmented by type include infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Infant nutrition dominates the clinical nutrition market in 2017, and it is expected to grow in the forecast period, due to the significant rise in the infant malnutrition cases.
• Acute malnutrition, chronic malnutrition, and overweight are three types of nutrition.
• According to WHO, in 2017, 51 million children were suffering from acute malnutrition, 151 million children were suffering from chronic malnutrition, and 38 million children are suffering from overweight.
Geographical Analysis
• Asia-Pacific dominates the global clinical nutrition market in 2017, and it is expected to grow in the forecast period, due to the high prevalence of malnutrition in children.
• According to WHO, in Asia, 35 million children were suffering from acute malnutrition, 83.6 million children were suffering from chronic malnutrition, and 17.5 million children are suffering from overweight in 2017.
• In 2017, Asia-pacific accounts for 55% of chronic malnutrition, 46% of overweight hunger, and 69% of acute malnutrition.
• In 2017, in China 12.7 million children were suffering from chronic malnutrition.
• Hence, due to the high prevalence of malnutrition in China will drive the Asia- Pacific clinical nutrition market.
Competitive Landscape
• The increasing new product launch and the expansion of the distribution network for clinical nutrition product in the market is expected to be a dominant strategy adopted by manufacturers to improve their market presence.
• For instance, in July 2018, Nutrition, BASF’s nutrition brand has received EU Novel Food approval for 2’-fucosyllactose (2′-FL) and human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) for the infant nutrition.
• In June 2018, Abbott introduced Similac with HMO, infant formula in Vietnam.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/clinical-nutrition-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/clinical-nutrition-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Clinical Nutrition Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Clinical refers to the management of patients, including not only outpatients at clinics but also inpatients in hospitals in the terminology of clinical nutrition.
• The term incorporates the scientific fields of nutrition and dietetics primarily. clinical nutrition aims to keep a sufficient energy balance in patients by providing an adequate amount of other nutrients such as protein, vitamins, minerals, etc.,
• The introduction of real food clinical nutrition products and expansion of distribution network.
• For instance, in June 2018, Functional Formularies, a pioneer of healthy food alternatives have started an exclusive distribution partnership with Bowers Medical Supply which makes Liquid Hope and Nourish, these products are nutritionally complete whole food feeding formula without the added sugars, fruit-based sweeteners, additives or stabilizers found in other methods. Accessible to the Canadian market. Created using the Food as Medicine model and approved by Health Canada
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/clinical-nutrition-market
Market Drivers
• Increase in some premature babies has driven the global Clinical Nutrition market.
• According to the World health organization (WHO), an estimated 15 million babies are born preterm each year, and the number is expected to rise in the coming years.
• According to WHO, across 184 countries, the rate of preterm birth ranges from 5% to 18% of babies born, more than 60% of preterm births occur in Africa and South Asia.
• In 2017, the U.S preterm birth rate has increased by 10%.
• According to the National Institute for Health and Welfare, out of 1,000 premature infants, 44 die before the age of one, due to the insufficient nutrients to the infants.
• The intolerance of milk-based products and stringent government regulation for clinical nutrition product might hamper the growth of the global clinical nutrition market
Segmentation Analysis
• The global Clinical Nutrition market is segmented by type include infant nutrition, enteral nutrition, and parenteral nutrition. Infant nutrition dominates the clinical nutrition market in 2017, and it is expected to grow in the forecast period, due to the significant rise in the infant malnutrition cases.
• Acute malnutrition, chronic malnutrition, and overweight are three types of nutrition.
• According to WHO, in 2017, 51 million children were suffering from acute malnutrition, 151 million children were suffering from chronic malnutrition, and 38 million children are suffering from overweight.
Geographical Analysis
• Asia-Pacific dominates the global clinical nutrition market in 2017, and it is expected to grow in the forecast period, due to the high prevalence of malnutrition in children.
• According to WHO, in Asia, 35 million children were suffering from acute malnutrition, 83.6 million children were suffering from chronic malnutrition, and 17.5 million children are suffering from overweight in 2017.
• In 2017, Asia-pacific accounts for 55% of chronic malnutrition, 46% of overweight hunger, and 69% of acute malnutrition.
• In 2017, in China 12.7 million children were suffering from chronic malnutrition.
• Hence, due to the high prevalence of malnutrition in China will drive the Asia- Pacific clinical nutrition market.
Competitive Landscape
• The increasing new product launch and the expansion of the distribution network for clinical nutrition product in the market is expected to be a dominant strategy adopted by manufacturers to improve their market presence.
• For instance, in July 2018, Nutrition, BASF’s nutrition brand has received EU Novel Food approval for 2’-fucosyllactose (2′-FL) and human milk oligosaccharide (HMO) for the infant nutrition.
• In June 2018, Abbott introduced Similac with HMO, infant formula in Vietnam.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/clinical-nutrition-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/clinical-nutrition-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.