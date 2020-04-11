Covid 19 impact on the Medical Device Connectivity Market
Medical Device Connectivity Market by Product (Integration Solutions, Interface Devices, Telemetry, Connectivity Hub, Services) Technology (Wired, Wireless, Hybrid) End User (Hospitals, Home, Ambulatory Care, Diagnostic Centres) - Global Forecast to 2023
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 11, 2020 ) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Medical Device Connectivity Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Connectivity Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Medical Device Connectivity Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Device Connectivity Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=83792455
The Global Medical Device Connectivity Market Is Projected to Reach USD 6653.4 million by 2027, at a Growth Rate of 26.6% from 2016 to 2027.
In this report, the global medical device connectivity market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, end user, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into two segments namely medical device connectivity services and solutions. On the basis of technology, the medical device connectivity market is segmented into three segments, namely, wired technologies, hybrid technologies and wireless technologies. While on the other end medical device connectivity market by end user is segmented into hospital and clinics, home healthcare and imaging and diagnostic centers.
In 2015, the medical device connectivity services product segment accounted for the largest share of the medical holography market. This is primarily attributed to the need for effective implementation and demand for maximum utilization of connectivity solutions by users effectively.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=83792455
In 2015, North America represented the largest regional market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. North America represents the fastest-growing region for the medical device connectivity market, primarily due to largely driven by the better accessibility to technologies in this region, increasing funding to innovation in medical sector, increasing demand for eHealth solutions and services in large hospitals and health systems, changing regulations, and rising geriatric population in this region.
Major players in the global medical holography market are Cerner Corporation (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S), Digi International Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Lantronix, Inc. (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Infosys Limited (India), and NantHealth, Inc. (U.S.).
