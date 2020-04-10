How COVID-19 impact on the Regenerative Medicine Market?
North America will continue to dominate the regenerative medicine market in 2024
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Regenerative Medicine Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Regenerative Medicine Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Regenerative Medicine Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Regenerative Medicine Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=65442579
According to the recent report "Regenerative Medicine Market by Type [Cell-Based Immunotherapy & Cell Therapy (Allogeneic & Autologous Products), Tissue Engineering, Gene Therapy], Applications (Wounds & Dermal, Musculoskeletal, Oncology), Region - Global Forecast to 2024", is estimated to be valued at USD 13.3 billion in 2019. This market is projected to reach USD 38.7 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Regenerative Medicine Market”
101 – Tables
29 – Figures
107 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=65442579
The cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products segment accounted for the largest share of the regenerative medicine market in 2018
Based on type, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products, gene therapy products, and tissue-engineered products. The cell-based immunotherapy & cell therapy products segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer.
Oncology is the fastest-growing application segment of the regenerative medicine market
Based on application, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into musculoskeletal disorders, wound care, oncology, ocular disorders, diabetes, and other applications. The oncology segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancer across the globe and growing investments by government and non-government bodies in cancer research are contributing to the growth of the oncology segment.
Based on the region, the regenerative medicine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is also projected to witness the highest growth in the forecast period. The increase in this market can be attributed to the rise in stem cell banking, tissue engineering, and drug discovery and the high adoption of stem cell therapy and cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and other chronic diseases.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=65442579
The major market players are Kite Pharma (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Vericel Corporation (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Wright Medical (US), MiMedx (US), Osiris Therapeutics (US), Stryker Corporation (US), and Spark Therapeutics (US).
