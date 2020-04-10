ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market Worth $287 Million by 2023 – Application (Transplant, Vaccines, Clinical Trials, Cancer)
The ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is projected to reach USD 287 million by 2023 from USD 135 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.2%.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2020 ) According to the new market research report “ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market by Product (Assay Kit (T Cell and B Cell assay), Analyzer, Ancillary Products), Application (Transplant, Vaccines, Clinical Trials, Cancer), End User (Hospital, Labs, Research Institute) - Global Forecast to 2023 “, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market is projected to reach USD 287 million by 2023 from USD 135 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.2%.
The rising global incidence of chronic diseases, increasing vaccine development to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, and technological advancements in ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits and analyzers. On the other hand, the availability of alternative detection technologies is expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.
“Assay Kits are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018”
By product type, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is segmented into assay kits, analyzers, and ancillary products. The assay kits segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of this product segment.
“Increasing use of ELISpot kits in diagnostic applications in 2018”
Based on the applications, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is segmented into diagnostic and research applications. The diagnostics applications segment is further classified into infectious diseases and transplants. In 2018, the diagnostic segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising global prevalence of infectious diseases and the increasing use of ELISpot kits for disease diagnosis.
“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2018–2023)”
The ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Growth in APAC is largely driven by the large patient population and high prevalence of chronic diseases in this region.
The prominent players in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market include Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technologies (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Abcam (UK).
The prominent players in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market include Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technologies (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Abcam (UK).
