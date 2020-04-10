Early impacts of COVID-19 on Healthcare Asset Management Market – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
The global Healthcare Asset Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 35.19 billion by 2023 from USD 8.98 billion from 2018, at a CAGR of 31.4%. from 2018 to 2023.
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Healthcare Asset Management Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Asset Management Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Healthcare Asset Management Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Healthcare Asset Management Market:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1195
According to the recent report “Healthcare Asset Management Market by Product (RFID (Active, Passive), RTLS, Ultrasound, Infrared), Application (Hospital (Equipment, Patient Monitoring, Staff Management, Hand Hygiene), Pharma (Drug Counterfeiting, Supply Chain)) - Global Forecast to 2023 ", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Healthcare Asset Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 35.19 billion by 2023 from USD 8.98 billion from 2018, at a CAGR of 31.4%. from 2018 to 2023.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Healthcare Asset Management Market”
120 – Tables
39 – Figures
147 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1195
Need for better asset management in hospitals, acceptance of asset management solutions in pharmaceutical industry, and decline in prices of RFID Tags are the factors driving the growth of the healthcare asset management market.
RFID Tags segment is expected to dominate the RFID products market in 2018.
Based on type, the healthcare asset management market is segmented into tags, readers/interrogators, antennas, and accessories. In 2018, the RFID tags segment is expected to dominate the market. The growth of this market is attributed to the increasing acceptance of RFID in pharmaceutical companies, declining prices of RFID tags, and the availability of technologically advanced products in the market.
Based on type, the passive RFID tag segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on type, RFID tags market is segmented into passive tags and active tags. In 2018, the passive RFID segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market; also, this segment is expected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the low cost of passive tags in comparison with active tags. Also, passive tags do not require an external source of energy, owing to which they are more widely adopted.
Request Sample Pages:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1195
North America to dominate the healthcare asset market in 2018
In 2018, North America is expected to dominate the market followed by Europe. The large share of this region is attributed to factors such as growing patient safety concerns, acceptance of healthcare asset management solutions in hospitals, increasing need to tackle drug counterfeiting, technologically advanced products, and the presence of key players in the region.
At a global level, companies such as AiRISTA Flow (US), Elpas (US), CenTrak, Inc.(US), ThingMagic [A Novanta Company (US], Sonitor (Norway), Stanley Healthcare (US), Versus Technology, Inc. (US), Zebra Technologies (US), GE Healthcare (US), and IBM Corporation (US).
Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market Research Reports & Consulting
