Global Parkinsons Disease Treatment Market worth $5.69 Billion by 2022 | Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World
Parkinson's Disease Treatment Market by Drug Class (Carbidopa/Levodopa, Dopamine Receptor Agonists, MAO-Inhibitors), Distribution Channel (Hospital, Online, Retail Pharmacies), Patient Care Setting (Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2020 ) Parkinsons disease treatment is used to treat the symptoms of Parkinsons disease, generally, medication is the first line treatment for this disease.
The global Parkinsons disease treatment market is expected to reach USD 5.69 Billion by 2022 from USD 4.24 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.1%. Rising geriatric population and government funding for research on Parkinsons disease are the driving factors for this market.
The Parkinson’s disease treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel, patient care setting, and region. On the basis of drug class, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is segmented into carbidopa/levodopa, dopamine receptor agonists, MAO-inhibitors, COMT-inhibitors, anticholinergics and other drugs. The carbidopa/levodopa segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. The growth in this segment is primarily attributed to the potency of the drug.
By distribution channel, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retailer pharmacies, and online pharmacies. In 2017, the hospital pharmacies segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Increasing number of patient visits to the hospital due to the availability of diagnostic laboratories and presence of skilled neurologists are driving the growth of hospital pharmacies segment.
On the basis of patient care setting, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is segmented into hospitals and clinics. In 2017, hospitals are expected to account for the largest share of the Parkinson’s disease treatment market. Robust health infrastructure and presence of skilled neurologists are the driving factors for hospital segment.
By region, the Parkinson’s disease treatment market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market is dominated by Europe, followed by North America, however, the Asian region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at Japan, China, and India. The increasing number of generic drug manufacturers and rising aging populaion across are key factors driving the Parkinson’s disease treatment market in Asia. However, availability of alternative treatments is going to restrain this market.
Top Companies
Teva (Israel), AbbVie (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany) Lundbeck (Denmark), Acadia (US), Sun Pharma (India), US WorldMeds (US), Dr. Reddy’s (India), are the top players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and a strong geographical presence.
Top Companies
Teva (Israel), AbbVie (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany) Lundbeck (Denmark), Acadia (US), Sun Pharma (India), US WorldMeds (US), Dr. Reddy’s (India), are the top players in this market. These companies have a broad product portfolio with comprehensive features and a strong geographical presence.
