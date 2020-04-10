How COVID-19 is impacting the Neuroprosthetics Market in Healthcare ?
Neuroprosthetics Market by Type (Output (Cognitive, Motor Prosthetics), Input (Cochlear, Retinal Implant)), Techniques (Deep Brain, Vagus Nerve, Spinal Cord stimulation), Application (Epilepsy, Paralysis, Alzheimer’s Disease) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2020 ) According to the new market research “Neuroprosthetics Market by Type (Output (Cognitive, Motor Prosthetics), Input (Cochlear, Retinal Implant)), Techniques (Deep Brain, Vagus Nerve, Spinal Cord stimulation), Application (Epilepsy, Paralysis, Alzheimer’s Disease) — Global Forecast to 2022” published by MarketsandMarkets™.
Increasing number of neurological disorders, increasing incidence of hearing loss, increasing prevalence of diabetes, and increasing cases of amputation due to the rising number of accidents & injuries are major factors that are driving the growth of this market.
Asia Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities
By region, the global neuroprosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America holds the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India; increasing funding and support for launches of new product; and increasing neurological disorder in the region are some major factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.
Market Players
major players operating in the neuroprosthetics market are Boston Scientific (US), LivaNova (UK), Medtronic (US), Abbott (US), Cochlear (Australia), and Second sight (US).
Asia Pacific offers lucrative growth opportunities
By region, the global neuroprosthetics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America holds the largest share of the market in 2017, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The presence of emerging economies like China and India; increasing funding and support for launches of new product; and increasing neurological disorder in the region are some major factors driving the high growth of this regional segment.
Market Players
major players operating in the neuroprosthetics market are Boston Scientific (US), LivaNova (UK), Medtronic (US), Abbott (US), Cochlear (Australia), and Second sight (US).
