Early impacts of COVID-19 on Vehicle Electrification Market – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Vehicle Electrification Market by Product (Start-Stop, PTC, EPS, Electric Air Conditioner, ISG, Starter Motor, Alternator, Actuator, Electric Pump-Vacuum, Oil & Water), 48V, ICE, BEV, HEV, PHEV, Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Vehicle Electrification Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Vehicle Electrification Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Vehicle Electrification Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
According to the recent report "Vehicle Electrification Market by Product (Start-Stop, PTC, EPS, Electric Air Conditioner, ISG, Starter Motor, Alternator, Actuator, Electric Pump-Vacuum, Oil & Water), 48V, ICE, BEV, HEV, PHEV, Vehicle Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets™, The Vehicle Electrification Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% to reach USD 142.1 billion by 2027 from USD 71.0 billion in 2019.
The Vehicle Electrification Market is majorly driven by various benefits offered including but not limited to decreased vehicle weight, lower emissions, and growing demand of 48V architecture
Electric power steering is estimated to be the largest segment for the market
Electric power steering (EPS) is expected to be the largest market. EPS reduces fuel consumption and improves the maneuverability of vehicles. In Europe and North America, almost all the vehicle has EPS, and in Asia Oceania, the trend is growing rapidly. In Asia Oceania, the installation rate of EPS is almost 90%. Hence, the EPS segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.
Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) is estimated to witness the fastest growth in the market
PHEV is the fastest-growing segment in the market. Automakers are seeing plug-in hybrids as a gateway to fully electric vehicles. Increasing charging infrastructure in China, the US, and European countries would be responsible for the shift from conventional ICE vehicles to PHEVs. OEMs of these regions are also investing significantly in vehicle electrification. This would also drive the demand for PHEVs.
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for vehicle electrification
North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market for vehicle electrification. The growth in this region is propelled by growing charging infrastructure and significant investments by OEMs in the development of vehicle electrification. Federal tax credits and rebate incentives are accelerating the growth of the market, especially in the US. The US is set to dominate the North American market, holding the highest market share in 2019. As the country has the presence of major OEMs and Tier I players, adoption of electric components in ICE vehicles, BEVs, HEVs, and PHEVs is very high. Hence, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.
The Vehicle Electrification Market consists of vehicle electrification technology suppliers such as Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), Denso (Japan), Delphi (UK), and Johnson Electrics (Hong Kong).
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
