What is the Future Scope of Telecom API Market amidst COVID-19?
The report on the Global Telecom API Market covers Industry Size, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, historical trends, dynamics, country-level analysis for every segment, key Vendor’s share analysis, competitive landscape and supply chai
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 10, 2020 ) We salute industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this economic pandemic; they are working day and night to help companies take rapid-decisions by finding
• Covid Impact on Telecom API Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of Telecom API Market due to cascaded impact of Covid 19 on Extended Ecosystem.
• How top 50 companies in Telecom API Market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here.
• Outside-in view of top 50 companies client and client's clients shifting short-term priorities
Speak to Our Analyst to analyse how COVID-19 is impacting your clients and your client’s clients @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=257220042
The report "Telecom API Market by Type of API (SMS, MMS, & RCS, WebRTC, Payment, M2M & IoT, Content Delivery, Location, ID/SSO & Subscriber), User Type (Enterprise, Partner, Internal, Long Tail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The global telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market size is estimated to grow from USD 93.69 Billion in 2016 to USD 231.86 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.87%.
SMS, MMS, and RCS APIs to play a key role in the telecom API market by 2021
The Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), and Rich Communication Services (RCS) APIs segment has the largest market share in the telecom API market during the forecast period. The market share is expected to grow because of the increasing need for monetization of telecom carrier services and significance of improving mobile app developer experience. Interactive Voice Response (IVR)/voice store and voice control API has the second largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of M2M devices among end-users.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257220042
Increasing adoption of IoT will drive the global telecom market
Increasing adoption of IoT drives the global telecom API market. Among telecom API user market, the partner developer market is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by internal developer. The partner developer enables solution developers to access their different APIs and use these APIs to develop applications and extension of these applications to build and develop solutions that are more sophisticated for clients.
The North American region is expected to contribute the largest market share in the telecom API market
North Americais expected to hold the largest market share in the telecom API market during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in use of smartphones and mobile applications. The increasing innovative developments and technological advancements are benefiting all the stakeholders present in the telecom API ecosystem in this region.
The major vendors in the telecom API market are Vodafone Group PLC (London, U.K.), Twilio, Inc. (California, U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent (Boulogne-Billancourt, France), AT&T, Inc. (Texas, U.S.) Telefonica (Madrid, Spain), Apigee Corporation (California, U.S.), Orange S.A. (Paris, France), Verizon Communications, Inc. (New York, U.S.), Xura, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Nexmo, Inc. (California, U.S.), Fortumo (Tartu, Estonia), LocationSmart (California, U.S.), Tropo, Inc. (California, U.S.), and Aspect Software (Massachusetts, U.S.).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/telecom-api-market-257220042.html
About MarketsandMarkets™:
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
• Covid Impact on Telecom API Market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of Telecom API Market due to cascaded impact of Covid 19 on Extended Ecosystem.
• How top 50 companies in Telecom API Market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here.
• Outside-in view of top 50 companies client and client's clients shifting short-term priorities
Speak to Our Analyst to analyse how COVID-19 is impacting your clients and your client’s clients @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=257220042
The report "Telecom API Market by Type of API (SMS, MMS, & RCS, WebRTC, Payment, M2M & IoT, Content Delivery, Location, ID/SSO & Subscriber), User Type (Enterprise, Partner, Internal, Long Tail), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021", The global telecom Application Programming Interface (API) market size is estimated to grow from USD 93.69 Billion in 2016 to USD 231.86 Billion by 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.87%.
SMS, MMS, and RCS APIs to play a key role in the telecom API market by 2021
The Short Message Service (SMS), Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), and Rich Communication Services (RCS) APIs segment has the largest market share in the telecom API market during the forecast period. The market share is expected to grow because of the increasing need for monetization of telecom carrier services and significance of improving mobile app developer experience. Interactive Voice Response (IVR)/voice store and voice control API has the second largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of M2M devices among end-users.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=257220042
Increasing adoption of IoT will drive the global telecom market
Increasing adoption of IoT drives the global telecom API market. Among telecom API user market, the partner developer market is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by internal developer. The partner developer enables solution developers to access their different APIs and use these APIs to develop applications and extension of these applications to build and develop solutions that are more sophisticated for clients.
The North American region is expected to contribute the largest market share in the telecom API market
North Americais expected to hold the largest market share in the telecom API market during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in use of smartphones and mobile applications. The increasing innovative developments and technological advancements are benefiting all the stakeholders present in the telecom API ecosystem in this region.
The major vendors in the telecom API market are Vodafone Group PLC (London, U.K.), Twilio, Inc. (California, U.S.), Alcatel-Lucent (Boulogne-Billancourt, France), AT&T, Inc. (Texas, U.S.) Telefonica (Madrid, Spain), Apigee Corporation (California, U.S.), Orange S.A. (Paris, France), Verizon Communications, Inc. (New York, U.S.), Xura, Inc. (Massachusetts, U.S.), Nexmo, Inc. (California, U.S.), Fortumo (Tartu, Estonia), LocationSmart (California, U.S.), Tropo, Inc. (California, U.S.), and Aspect Software (Massachusetts, U.S.).
Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/telecom-api-market-257220042.html
About MarketsandMarkets™:
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: 1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org/
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
360Quadrants
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.