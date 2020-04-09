Brazil Renal Dialysis Equipment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Brazil Renal Dialysis Equipment Market By Equipment Type (Hemodialysis (HD)Equipment, Hemodialysis Machines. Dialyzers, Bloodline systems, and Catheters, Concentrates and dialysis solutions, Others (Water treatment systems, accessories, Peritoneal Dialysi
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Brazil renal dialysis Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Renal Dialysis is an artificial method of maintaining the chemical balance of the blood when the kidneys have failed. The renal dialysis equipment are the device which are used for artificial blood purification of acute kidney injuries or end-stage renal disease. Increasing usage of these equipment owing to various factors in this region is expected to drive the Brazil renal dialysis equipment market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/brazil-renal-dialysis-equipment-market
Market Dynamics
• Chronic kidney disease (CKD) represents a major challenge for Latin America (LA), due to its epidemic proportions and high burden to the population affected and to public health systems. In 2016, Brazil had an estimated incidence rate of 194 cases of treated ESRD per one million population. Hence, with a rising number of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) cases in Brazil is leading to the growth of the market. With rising number of End-stage renal disease (ESRD) cases, there is a need for dialysis, hence the number of dialysis centers are increasing.
• A predominant number of hemodialysis patients undergo treatment in dialysis centers. The rising health insurance market has driven the patients towards better medical care and further spending more on medical equipment. The total number of active dialysis centers increased from 2015 to 2016 (726 to 747). The modernization of public healthcare and up-gradation of the equipment will drive the growth in dialysis treatments in foresseable future. The Brazilian Society of Nephrology (SBN) had 834 registered dialysis centers in July 2016, of which 747 had active chronic dialysis programs.
• However, there are several side effects associated with the treatment of hemodialysis such as itching, infections, anemia, pericarditis, hyperkalemia, hypotension, hypertension, muscles cramps and bone diseases are associated with hemodialysis treatment. The fear of such outcomes prevents people from undergoing hemodialysis treatment which is hampering the Brazil renal dialysis equipment. The risk of acquiring infections such as hepatitis C and hepatitis B viruses during blood transfusions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, about 10% to 30% of dialysis patients carry the hepatitis C virus. The high death rate of "emergency-only" hemodialysis, or EOHD than regular hemodialysis is a major drawback for the market.
Market Segmentation
• Based on equipment type the Brazil renal dialysis equipment market is broadly segmented as hemodialysis equipment, Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Equipment, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) systems. Among all these hemodialysis equipment accounted for major share in 2018, and is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2026). Hemodialysis equipment is used in the treatment procedure and techniques of dialysis, fulfilling the role of the artificial kidney in the event of damage or deterioration of the organ. Hemodialysis Equipment is further sub-segmented into Hemodialysis Machines, Dialyzers, Bloodline systems and Catheters, Concentrates and dialysis solutions, and others. Among all these hemodialysis machines accounted for major share in hemodialysis equipment segment. Hemodialysis machines are equipment’s, and devices are used in dialysis to remove excess water and waste products from a patient’s blood in cases of dysfunctional or damaged kidneys. The high prevalence of dialysis and growth in the incidence rate in patients in Brazil would lead to increased sales of hemodialysis machines, as the machines are a vital part of the treatment process. For instance, according to the Brazilian Chronic Dialysis Survey 2016 published by the Brazilian Society of Nephrology (SBN), an estimated total number of 122,825 patients on dialysis in Brazil as of July 1, 2016, which indicates an annual growth of 6.3%.
• Based on end users the Brazil renal dialysis equipment market is segmented into hospitals, in-clinic & dialysis centers, and homecare settings. Among all these hospitals accounted for major market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. The renal dialysis equipment in Brazilian hospitals is used to provide medical treatment to patients with chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury, with a total of 309 participating centers operating in Brazil. Of these, around 47% of the centers are located in hospitals.
Competitive Analysis
• Significant players of the Brazil renal dialysis equipment market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, B. Braun, Fresenius Medical Care AG, Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso, NxStage Medical, Angiodynamics, and others. The product launches, collaboration, and product agreements, and other key developments are the dominating strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their product portfolio in the global snack food market. For instance –
• In December 2018, Unicyte AG to collaborate with Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf on innovative treatments for patients with kidney disorders.
• In November 2017, Nipro Medical Corporation launched Cellentia®-H cellulose triacetate (CTA), single-use dialyzer at the 2017 ASN Kidney Week Conference. The Cellentia®-H is the newest addition to Nipro’s growing line of high-performance dialyzers. The Cellentia®-H dialyzer is indicated for all hemodialysis patients, especially those where conservative therapy is judged to be inadequate.
• In August 2017, B. Braun Medical Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its hemodialyzer, Diacap® Pro. This new dialyzer has improved clearance performance and user handling.
• In August 2017, Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, has signed an agreement to acquire NxStage Medical
• In May 2017, Baxter launched a new version of its AK 98 hemodialysis (HD) system offering two-way IT connectivity, capabilities to meet the needs of patients with lower weights, and functions that simplify treatment set up and reduce downtime between sessions.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/brazil-renal-dialysis-equipment-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/brazil-renal-dialysis-equipment-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Brazil renal dialysis Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Renal Dialysis is an artificial method of maintaining the chemical balance of the blood when the kidneys have failed. The renal dialysis equipment are the device which are used for artificial blood purification of acute kidney injuries or end-stage renal disease. Increasing usage of these equipment owing to various factors in this region is expected to drive the Brazil renal dialysis equipment market.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/brazil-renal-dialysis-equipment-market
Market Dynamics
• Chronic kidney disease (CKD) represents a major challenge for Latin America (LA), due to its epidemic proportions and high burden to the population affected and to public health systems. In 2016, Brazil had an estimated incidence rate of 194 cases of treated ESRD per one million population. Hence, with a rising number of End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD) cases in Brazil is leading to the growth of the market. With rising number of End-stage renal disease (ESRD) cases, there is a need for dialysis, hence the number of dialysis centers are increasing.
• A predominant number of hemodialysis patients undergo treatment in dialysis centers. The rising health insurance market has driven the patients towards better medical care and further spending more on medical equipment. The total number of active dialysis centers increased from 2015 to 2016 (726 to 747). The modernization of public healthcare and up-gradation of the equipment will drive the growth in dialysis treatments in foresseable future. The Brazilian Society of Nephrology (SBN) had 834 registered dialysis centers in July 2016, of which 747 had active chronic dialysis programs.
• However, there are several side effects associated with the treatment of hemodialysis such as itching, infections, anemia, pericarditis, hyperkalemia, hypotension, hypertension, muscles cramps and bone diseases are associated with hemodialysis treatment. The fear of such outcomes prevents people from undergoing hemodialysis treatment which is hampering the Brazil renal dialysis equipment. The risk of acquiring infections such as hepatitis C and hepatitis B viruses during blood transfusions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2015, about 10% to 30% of dialysis patients carry the hepatitis C virus. The high death rate of "emergency-only" hemodialysis, or EOHD than regular hemodialysis is a major drawback for the market.
Market Segmentation
• Based on equipment type the Brazil renal dialysis equipment market is broadly segmented as hemodialysis equipment, Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Equipment, Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) systems. Among all these hemodialysis equipment accounted for major share in 2018, and is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period (2019-2026). Hemodialysis equipment is used in the treatment procedure and techniques of dialysis, fulfilling the role of the artificial kidney in the event of damage or deterioration of the organ. Hemodialysis Equipment is further sub-segmented into Hemodialysis Machines, Dialyzers, Bloodline systems and Catheters, Concentrates and dialysis solutions, and others. Among all these hemodialysis machines accounted for major share in hemodialysis equipment segment. Hemodialysis machines are equipment’s, and devices are used in dialysis to remove excess water and waste products from a patient’s blood in cases of dysfunctional or damaged kidneys. The high prevalence of dialysis and growth in the incidence rate in patients in Brazil would lead to increased sales of hemodialysis machines, as the machines are a vital part of the treatment process. For instance, according to the Brazilian Chronic Dialysis Survey 2016 published by the Brazilian Society of Nephrology (SBN), an estimated total number of 122,825 patients on dialysis in Brazil as of July 1, 2016, which indicates an annual growth of 6.3%.
• Based on end users the Brazil renal dialysis equipment market is segmented into hospitals, in-clinic & dialysis centers, and homecare settings. Among all these hospitals accounted for major market share in 2018 and is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period. The renal dialysis equipment in Brazilian hospitals is used to provide medical treatment to patients with chronic kidney disease and acute kidney injury, with a total of 309 participating centers operating in Brazil. Of these, around 47% of the centers are located in hospitals.
Competitive Analysis
• Significant players of the Brazil renal dialysis equipment market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, B. Braun, Fresenius Medical Care AG, Nipro Corporation, Nikkiso, NxStage Medical, Angiodynamics, and others. The product launches, collaboration, and product agreements, and other key developments are the dominating strategies adopted by the market players to enhance their product portfolio in the global snack food market. For instance –
• In December 2018, Unicyte AG to collaborate with Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf on innovative treatments for patients with kidney disorders.
• In November 2017, Nipro Medical Corporation launched Cellentia®-H cellulose triacetate (CTA), single-use dialyzer at the 2017 ASN Kidney Week Conference. The Cellentia®-H is the newest addition to Nipro’s growing line of high-performance dialyzers. The Cellentia®-H dialyzer is indicated for all hemodialysis patients, especially those where conservative therapy is judged to be inadequate.
• In August 2017, B. Braun Medical Inc. received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its hemodialyzer, Diacap® Pro. This new dialyzer has improved clearance performance and user handling.
• In August 2017, Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, has signed an agreement to acquire NxStage Medical
• In May 2017, Baxter launched a new version of its AK 98 hemodialysis (HD) system offering two-way IT connectivity, capabilities to meet the needs of patients with lower weights, and functions that simplify treatment set up and reduce downtime between sessions.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/brazil-renal-dialysis-equipment-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/brazil-renal-dialysis-equipment-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.