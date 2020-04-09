Brazil Agricultural and Construction Equipment Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Brazil Agricultural and Construction Equipment Market is segmented By Agricultural Equipment(< 30 hp Farm Tractor Market, 31-100 hp Farm Tractor Market,100-200 hp Farm Tractor Market,4 > 200 hp Farm Tractor Market), By Construction Equipment( Earthmoving
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Brazil agricultural and construction Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Agricultural equipment is machinery used in farming or other agriculture. There are many types of such material, from hand tools and power tools to tractors. Construction equipment is the equipment’s used in constructions to shift large amounts of dirt, dig foundations, and landscape areas.
• Brazil is one of the few countries which is still capable of increasing its planted area. Large portions of Brazil’s savanna or prairie region are available for cultivation, leaving considerable room for growth of the country’s commercial agricultural sector.
Market Dynamics
• The growing population is leading to the expansion of farm area in the country, thereby contributing to the demand for agricultural equipment.
• Brazil is one of the significant, dynamic and rapidly growing market for agricultural equipment. This growth is driven by an extensive commercial farming sector. Moreover, the country leads in exporting agricultural products such as soybean, sugar, coffee. It is estimated the state has about 219 million hectares of land free for agribusiness.
• This, combined with a favorable climate and the availability of water and fertile land, places Brazil as one of the countries with the highest potential to meet the growing demands for food on the planet.
• According to the World Bank population of Brazil has grown from 196 million in 2010 to 210 million by 2017.
• Government support to farmers by providing subsidies over agricultural equipment is boosting the market.
• Also, the ongoing trade war issue will likely to drive demand for Brazil agricultural products and hence agrarian equipment demand.
• The construction sector is undergoing a profound restructuring prompted by structural transformation of the Brazilian economy after the end of the commodities boom, low government spending and the ongoing corruption investigations.
• Owing to this there has been a recession due to the ailing economy, high inflation and restricted credit supply, which has led to postponed projects and mounting financial, liquidity and reputational problems for domestic construction companies. All these factors are hindering the market growth.
Market Segmentation
• Based on agricultural equipment the Brazil agricultural and construction equipment market is segmented as >200 hp, 100-200 hp, 31-100 hp,
