Asia Pacific Laminating Adhesives Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Asia Pacific Laminating Adhesives Market is segmented By Type (Solvent-based, Solventless, and Water-based), By Application (Flexible Packaging, Industrial Applications, Automotive Applications, Others), and By Region (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest
• The Asia Pacific Laminating Adhesives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Laminating Adhesives creates a bonding of a plastic film on the surface of a substrate by using heat and pressure to protect or improve the appearance of the object. They have various properties such as flame resistance, optical clarity, thermoforming ability, and resistance from the heat and chemical substances which leads to an increase in demand from different end-user industries.
Drivers and Restraints
• The growth in the Laminating Adhesives is mainly due to the growing flexible packaging industry in Asia-Pacific, and increasing demand for packed foods from the food & beverage industry.
• Flexible packaging is experiencing a steady growth reaching a total of 682 billion packs in 2018. China is the primary consumer of flexible packaging throughout 2014-18, while India will register the highest CAGR of around 8%. Domestic growth in the Indian flexible packaging industry is stimulated by rising international demand for Indian-made flexible packaging and packed final goods due to its low manufacturing cost base.
• Hence, the demand for laminating adhesives is increasing driving the growth of the market in Asia-Pacific. However, growing concerns regarding plastic disposal is a mjor restraint hindering the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
• The Asia-Pacific Laminating Adhesives market is segmented by type into Solvent-Based, Water-Based, and Solventless. Waterborne laminating adhesives are growing at the highest growth rate over the forecast period.
• Waterborne laminating adhesives are commonly manufactured from naturally occurring materials, such as sodium silicates, dextrin’s, and natural rubber, hence they are becoming more popular mainly due to governmental pressure for laminating converters to reduce VOCs.
• By application, the market is segmented into flexible packaging, industrial applications, automotive applications, and others. Among these, flexible packaging is one of the critical adhesive solutions commonly used for food packaging as laminating adhesive is more cost effective and time utilizing process as compared to other adhesive processes.
Regional Share
• The Asia-Pacific laminating adhesives market is segmented on geography into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific.
• The growing middle-class population, along with urbanization of Western China, has increased in the demand and production of vehicles in the country which further leads to rising in deman for laminating adhesives. For instance, in 2017, ~29.1 million cars were sold in China, an increase of 3.9% from 2016.
• Emerging economies of Southeast Asia such as Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand host chemical industry related events globally which drive the growth in the Asia Pacific for lamination adhesives market.
Competitive landscape
• Critical players in Asia-Pacific Laminating Adhesives Market are Ashland Inc, BASF SE, Bostik SA, Dymax Corporation, Henkel AG & Company, The Dow Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Sika Automotive GmbH, Flint Group, Toyo-Morton, and DIC Corporation.
• Manufacturers are making massive investment for lamination techniques which can produce final products with reduced VOC emissions. Product launches, partnerships, and expansions are expected some of the strategies adopted by players to increase product visibility. For instance, In November 2018, Dow India unveiled high-value adhesive and coating solutions, derived from the silicone portfolio at LabelExpo India 2018.
