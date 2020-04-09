Body Contouring Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Body Contouring Devices Market is segmented By Product Type(Invasive (ultrasound-assisted liposuction devices)by Minimally invasive(Laser-assisted lipolysis devices, Radiofrequency-assisted liposuction devices)Non-invasive products(Radiofrequency a
• The global Body contouring devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period 2020-2027.
• Body contouring refers to the procedures used to remove excess fat, skin, or both to alter the shape of the body and achieve a desirable form. These procedures provide obese and overweight people with quick and immediate results to avoid further complications.
• Body contouring is mostly performed on body areas that contain high-fat deposits such as the torso, chest, thighs, and upper arms.
• Popular body contouring procedures include breast lifts (mastopexy), upper arm lifts (Brachioplasty), liposuction, lower body lifts, and tummy tucks (abdominoplasty).
Market Dynamics
• The growing popularity of cosmetic surgeries primarily drives the global market for the worldwide body contouring devices market.
• Cosmetic surgery is a clinical subspecialty segment that focuses on improving people’s appearance. The procedures are invasive, minimally invasive, or non-invasive.
• The presence of many improved techniques under these three methods has increased the number of people opting for arm lift, breast lift, stomach lift, and lower body lift procedures.
• The number of skilled medical professionals who provide aesthetic medicine has grown in the last few years. Marketing strategies used by clinics and vendors further help to increase customer interest in medical cosmetic treatments. In 2014, more than 20 million aesthetic procedures were performed worldwide.
• The other factors driving the body contouring devices market a rising number of obsessing population, shift toward non-invasive procedures among others.
Market Segmentation
• By product type, the body contouring devices market is segmented into invasive, minimally invasive and non-invasive, and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. In 2018, the non-invasive and minimally-invasive body contouring segment held around 67.5% of the market.
• Non – Invasive devices growth is attributed to the increased adoption of non-invasive and minimally-invasive methods, primarily because they involve less pain and cost. The growth trend will continue in the coming years, with new products being developed and introduced into the market.
• Companies are focusing on developing devices and solutions that are less invasive or minimally invasive to achieve low recovery time, reduced soreness in the treated area, cheaper cost, a smaller or no incision during the procedure, and better efficacy in fat reduction.
• These factors lead to higher satisfaction rate among patients opting for body contouring procedures, thereby positively impacting the demand for non-invasive and minimally invasive body contouring devices worldwide.
• Over the last two decades, the number of non-invasive procedures undertaken globally has risen significantly, mainly due to advanced solutions such as CoolSculpting, a technology developed by ZELTIQ. CoolSculpting is a non-surgical procedure that freezes and abolishes accumulated fat using a controlled device.
Geographical Share
• North America dominates the global body contouring devices market, owing to it the awareness of their availability and people’s desire to enhance their physical appearance.
• In 2016, approximately more than 14 million surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, including body contouring procedures, were performed. The US will be the leading country in the region throughout the forecast period due to the ever-growing number of obese and overweight people.
• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, in the US more than one-third of adults are obese.
• Obese and overweight patients undergo body contouring procedures to lose the accumulated fat in their bodies and to tighten their skin. Apart from the US, Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia have high growth potential due to an increase in the number of obese and overweight people, as well as more people, being willing to spend money on these procedures to enhance their physical appearance.
Key Players
• Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New and innovative product launches is another strategy adopted by the leading players to improve their market presence.
• In June 2018, NeoAsia, together with DEKA Laser, had a launch event to share with the local doctors on the latest technology for fat reduction. DEKA introduces the new CoolWaves technology for body contouring – ONDA system
• In December 2018, AgeLess Clinic launched SculpSure Technology for body contouring. The sculpture is the first FDA-cleared laser treatment for noninvasive lipolysis which has rendered cooling based technologies passé.
