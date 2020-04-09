Animal Anti rabies Vaccine Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Animal Anti-rabies Vaccine Market By product type (Vero cell rabies vaccine, Baby hamster kidney, Chick embryo cell rabies vaccine, Others), By usage (Pre-exposure Prophylaxis, Post-exposure Prophylaxis), and By Region (North America, Latin America
• Global Animal Anti rabies Vaccine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Rabies is a zoonotic disease (a disease that is transmitted from animals to humans), caused by the rabies virus. Rabies is a virus that is usually spread by the bite or scratch of an animal.
• Domestic dogs are the most common reservoir of the virus, with more than 99% of human deaths caused by dog-mediated rabies. The virus is transmitted in the saliva of rabid animals and generally enters the body via infiltration of virus-laden saliva from a rabid animal into a wound or by direct exposure of mucosal surfaces to saliva from an infected. Rabies is a 100% vaccine-preventable disease.
• The global health organizations have taken collective action to control rabies virus.
• For instance, 2015, WHO, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Organization for Animal Health (OIE) and the Global Alliance for Rabies Control (GARC) came together to adopt a common strategy to achieve “Zero human Rabies deaths by 2030” and formed the United Against Rabies collaboration.
Market Drivers
• Rising incidences of animal bites are one of the major driving factor leading to the growth of the Animal Anti-rabies Vaccine market
• Animal bites are the major cause of rabies inhuman. Rabies is a significant health concern following dog bites, cat bites and monkey bites. Dogs are the main source of human rabies deaths, contributing up to 99% of all rabies transmissions to humans.
• For instance, According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), approximately 4.7 million dog bites occur in the United States each year, and 800,000 of those bites result in medical care.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), an estimated 59 000 people die annually from rabies, and bites from rabid dogs account for the majority of deaths.
• The side effects of rabies vaccine, lack of awareness about rabies, and the shortage of these rabies vaccines might hamper the growth of the global Anti-rabies Vaccine market.
Market Segmentation
• The global animal anti-rabies vaccine is segmented based on usage, which pre-exposure prophylaxis and post-exposure prophylaxis.
• Post-exposure prophylaxis holds the major market share in 2018 and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. Increasing cases of rabies will increase the demand for post-exposure prophylaxis vaccine in the future.
• For instance, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), in the United States, about 60,000 individuals are treated with post-exposure prophylaxis on an annual basis.
Geography Analysis
• North America is dominating the Animal Anti-rabies Vaccine market in 2018, and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, due to increasing approval of rabies vaccine in this region.
• The U.S. is expected to have a high rate of Canine bites, a major cause of 98% of human rabies deaths worldwide. The U.S. successfully eliminated the canine rabies virus.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher pace over the forecast period due to the increase in cases of rabies which will increase the requirement of rabies vaccines.
• For instance, according to WHO, in Asian countries an estimated of 35, 172 human deaths per year due to rabies.
Competitive Landscape
• The increase in approval of Anti-rabies Vaccine is expected to drive the global Anti-rabies vaccine market.
• In August 2017, Kedrion Biopharma and Kamada Ltd. introduced KRAB, has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for passive, transient post-exposure prophylaxis of rabies infection when given immediately after contact with a rabid or possibly rabid animal.
• In February 2018, Grifols have received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for a new higher potency formulation of its HyperRAB rabies immune globulin for rabies post-exposure prophylaxis.
