Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market is segmented By Product (Automated Breast Ultrasound System, Automated Breast Volume Scanner), By Application (Screening, Pre-Operative Evaluation), By End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Units, Diagn
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020
• The global automated breast ultrasound systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.5 % in the forecast period 2020-2027.
• Mammography allows the early detection of non-palpable breast cancers. However, an estimated 40-50% of women aged 40-74 have dense breasts tissue, which according to the National Cancer Institute, are more likely to have false-negative mammograms than women who do not have dense breasts.
• Additionally, some studies have shown that breast cancers are more frequently diagnosed in women with dense breast tissue and are often larger than cancers diagnosed in women who have non-dense breast tissue.
• The Automated Breast Ultrasound System (ABUS) is primarily designed to obtain ultrasound images and capture 3D ultrasound volume data. ABUS enables physicians to screen women, especially with denser breasts and provides superior image quality.
Market Dynamics
• An increasing prevalence of breast cancer worldwide is the most significant driving factor of the global market for Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems.
• For instance, according to the American Institute Of Cancer Research (AICR), breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second most common cancer overall.
• Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market, There were over 2 million new cases in 2018. The rising awareness regarding breast cancer and favorable government initiatives in the U.S. and Europe by the government along with increased government expenditure over healthcare facilities also aid the market positively.
• Other factors propelling the market are technological innovations by industry leaders and the limited capability of mammography in dense-breasted patients.
• Moreover, the national breast screening program in Europe and APAC countries and increased reimbursement for breast ultrasound and digital breast tomosynthesis in the U.S. boost the global market.
• However, the limited awareness of ABUS in developing countries, the shortage of trained and skilled specialists and professionals to operate the tool and affordability issues may hinder the market progress.
Market Segmentation
• By Product, the market is segmented into automated breast ultrasound systems (ABUS) and automated breast volume scanner (ABVS). The ABUS share accounts for the largest market share owing to the advantages it offers over the conventional ultrasound systems such as consistency, high reproducibility, and high-resolution images.
• The ABVS share is expected to witness a profitable growth during the furcate period. The increasing focus of industry players to develop novel technologies along with the benefits offered by such advanced systems drive this market share.
• By Application, the market is segmented into screening and pre-operative evaluation.
• The screening market share holds the most significant market segment as they provide high-quality 3D images and radiologists are inclined towards its adoption. Surgeons are adopting this system for pre-operative evaluation of breast to identify the tumor size and location accurately.
• However, handheld ultrasound systems are mainly preferred for pre-operative due to the high cost of ABUS and lack of skilled radiologists to operate the ABUS during the crucial preoperative period.
Geographical Analysis
• North America holds a substantial share of the global Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of breast cancer in the region and the presence of significant medical companies, research facilities, and labs.
• Moreover, the higher awareness, high healthcare expenditure, the extensive research activities are undertaken by a majority of prominent players in the area, and increased reimbursement for breast ultrasound in the U.S. boost the regional market.
• For instance, according to the Canadian Cancer Society, 2016, an estimated 130.1 cases per 100,000 women were diagnosed with breast cancer in Canada.
• It is expected to fuel the demand for advanced breast imaging technologies that facilitate effective treatment to accommodate the ever-increasing burden of breast cancer in the region.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to witness a significant growth owing to the rising prevalence of breast cancer in the region.
• The region’s large population base also contributes to the high growth market. According to the International Association of Cancer Registries, breast cancer cases reported in Asia accounts for 39% of all breast cancers diagnosed worldwide. Other factors such as increasing adoption of ultrasound systems along with awareness initiatives for breast cancer in the country will further enhance the market’s development in the region.
Competitive Analysis
• The adoption of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansions by crucial market players help them stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.
• Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market, January 2019, QT Ultrasound launched three new radiation-and-compression-free breast imaging in the U.S. as part of an ongoing initiative by QT Ultrasound.
• The aim is to provide women access to patient-centric environments, known as QTbreasthealth imaging centers, equipped with its FDA-cleared QTscan technology for breast imaging.
• November 2018, QView Medical unvailed QVCAD, the first AI CAD system FDA-Approved for a concurrent reading of Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) exams. The QVCAD reduces reader interpretation time of screening ABUS exams by 33% while maintaining diagnostic accuracy.
• October 2018, Philips unveiled its first dedicated breast ultrasound solution, combining screening, elastography, precision biopsy, and visual mapping tools. The “all-in-one” solution is available with the Philips EPIQ and Affiniti ultrasound systems and has received both a CE mark and FDA 510(k) clearance.
• October 2018, GE Healthcare unveiled its new Invenia Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) 2.0 in the U.S. It is the only FDA approved “ultrasound supplemental breast screening technology,” which allows for spotting of cancerous lesions within the dense breast tissue. According to GE, its ABUS technology, when used along with mammography “can improve breast cancer detection by 55% over mammography alone.”
