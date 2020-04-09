Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market is segmented By Drug Type (Stimulants, Non-Stimulants, Others), By Age Group (Children, Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, E-Pharmacies, Clinics, Others), and by Reg
• The Global Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder Drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorder among adolescents and children across the globe.
• Children with this condition have some combination of symptoms including hyperactivity, impulsiveness, and inability to pay Attention and others.
• This behavior is disruptive at home, school and in other settings. Historically the treatment of ADHD with the drug was focused on adults, but current changes led to treating pediatric as young as four years old. The different types of ADHD drugs are used to control the symptoms of the disorder.
• ADHD drug types include stimulants and non-stimulants; this has treated ADHD for several decades for both moderate and severe ADHD.
• These medicines help in focusing on thoughts and ignoring distractions. Non-stimulants focuses on improving concentration and impulse control, and these are used when stimulants don’t work or produced unpleasant side effects.
Market Drivers
• Increase in prevalence of Attention Deficit hyperactivity disorder across the globe and technological advancements associated with the drugs to manage its conditions are driving the global ADHD drugs market during the forecast period. Increase in awareness campaigns among people against the disorder and presence of various therapeutics to treat the ADHD are additionally driving the global ADHD drugs market.
• According to a study conducted by Down to Earth organization in November 2018, estimated that about approximately 2.5% adults and 5% of children globally are affected with ADHD.
• According to The A.D.D Resources in Centre in 2017, approximately 6.4 million American children aged between 4-17 have been diagnosed with ADHD, and it is expected to rise in the coming years.
• Market Restraints
• Major factors hindering the global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market during the forecast period are highly associated with the treatment, increase in incidents of drug resistance.
Market Segmentation
• Global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market is segmented by drug type, age group, and end users. Drug type includes stimulants, non-stimulants, and others, stimulants include Ritalin, Adderall, Dexedrine, and others, and non-stimulants include Strattera, atypical antidepressants, and others.
• Age group includes children and adults and end users include hospitals, retail pharmacies, e-pharmacies, clinics, and others.
• Stimulants dominate the global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market during the forecast period due to its extensive usage by the disease population and its positive outcomes associated with its usage in controlling symptoms. Stimulants drugs work effectively for 70-80% of the disease population, and it is considered as a first inline treatment for ADHD symptoms in the US.
Geographical Analysis
• The global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.
• North America dominates the global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market due to increase in healthcare expenditure and health consciousness among the individuals across the region, ongoing clinical trials by crucial players and early adoption of advanced health care technologies and it is expected remain high during the forecast period.
• Increase in government initiatives for the treatment of mental illness is additionally contributing to the growth of global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug market.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to receive rapid growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of an enormous population, availability of low-cost drugs and substantial unmet needs.
Competitive Trends
• New product launched assisted with advanced technology and presence of pipeline product focused on developing an accurate therapeutic drug for treatment of ADHD by key players across the globe are driving the global attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder Drugs market during the forecast period.
• In December 2018, Supernus announced the positive results attained from two phase-3 trails of SPN-812 drug in children with ADHD.
• In September 2018, Direct received marketing authorization for Methydur sustained-release capsules in Taiwan.
• In August 2018, Ironshore Pharmaceutical received U.S FDA clearance for Jonray PM (methylphenidate) extended-release capsules for the treatment of ADHD in patients aged six years and above and commercial launch is expected to commence in first half of January.
• In March 2018, Teva Canada launched Methylphenidate ER tablets a generic version of Concerta for the treatment of ADHD.
• In February 2018, Drug Firm Lupin Launched its Clonidine Hydrochloride extended-release tablets used in treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorders in the United States market.
• In February 2018, Neos Therapeutics launched Adzenys ERTM (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension in the united states for the treatment of ADHD in patients aged six years and above.
• In July 2017, Impax pharmaceutical received U.S FDA approval for its AB-rated Concreta (Methylphenidate Hydrochloride) extended-release tablets USP CII, 18, 27, 36, and 45mg.
• In January 2017, US-Based Pharmaceutical company Mylan launched Methylphenidate Hydrochloride Extended-release Tablets for treatment of patients affected with ADHD.
• Major market players in the attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drugs market are Eli Lilly And Company, Novartis AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc., Neos Therapeutics, Ironshore Pharmaceutical, Teva Canada, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Shire PLC, Purdue Pharma L.P, Impax Laboratories, Inc., and others.
