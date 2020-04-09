Asthma and COPD Drug Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Asthma and COPD Drug Market is segmented by drug type (Combination Drugs, Leukotriene antagonists, Inhaled corticosteroids, Anticholinergics, Short-acting beta-agonists, Long-acting beta-agonists, Others), and by Region (North America, Latin Americ
• The Global Asthma and copd Drug Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a group of progressive lung diseases that make it difficult to breathe. COPD can include emphysema and chronic bronchitis.
• The medications that can help reduce inflammation and open the airways to help breathe easier with COPD include; short-acting bronchodilators, corticosteroids, methylxanthines, long-acting bronchodilators, combination drugs, and roflumilast.
• Asthma is a chronic disease that makes breathing difficult. Asthma is an inflammation of the air passages in a temporary narrowing of the airways that carry oxygen to the lungs.
• The medications for asthma include; inhaled corticosteroids, short-acting beta agonists, immunotherapy, omalizumab, and others.
Market Dynamics
• The rising prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the factors fueling global asthma and COPD drug market.
• According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, 19.9 million adults aged 18 and over have asthma. About 1 in 12 people have asthma, and the numbers are increasing every year.
• According to the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, in 2016, approximately 8.3% of children in the United States had asthma. Boys were slightly more likely to have asthma than girls at a rate of 9.2% and 7.4%, respectively.
• In 2016, there were 3,615 asthma-related deaths in 2015. Children under 18 years old made up 219 of those deaths.
• According to Asthma UK, 5.4 million people in the UK have asthma, which is 1.1 million children and 4.3 million adults in 2016. In 2016 1,410 people died from asthma. In England, 4,500,000 people (1 in 11) have asthma. This consists of 932,000 children and 3,600,000 adults.
• The UK has among the highest prevalence rates of asthma symptoms in children worldwide.
• According to Asthma Australia, 1 in 9 Australians has asthma, which is around 2.7 million people with asthma. In 2015, 11.2% of Australians had asthma.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), More than 65 million people around the world have moderate or severe COPD. The prevalence of COPD increased by 44.2 percent to 174.5 million individuals globally. COPD is a leading cause of death in the United States, affecting 16 million Americans in 2015.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on drug type, the global market for asthma and COPD drug is broadly segmented as by combination drugs, leukotriene antagonists (LTA), inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), anticholinergics, short-acting beta agonists (SABA), long-acting beta agonists (LABA), and others.
• Currently, combination drugs are the dominant segment, and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the regulatory approval for combination drugs.
• For instance, in September 2017, GlaxoSmithKline plc and Innoviva, Inc. have received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approval for single inhaler triple therapy fluticasone furoate/umeclidinium/vilanterol (FF/UMEC/VI), under the brand name Trilogy Ellipta, with combination of fluticasone furoate and vilanterol for airflow obstruction and reducing exacerbations in addition treatment of airflow obstruction.
• In April 2016, AstraZeneca received the US Food and Drug Administration approval for BEVESPI AEROSPHERE (glycopyrrolate and formoterol fumarate) inhalation aerosol indicated for the long-term, maintenance treatment of airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). BEVESPI atmosphere is a combination of glycopyrrolate, an anticholinergic, and formoterol fumarate, a long-acting beta2-adrenergic agonist (LABA).
• In May 2015, Boehringer Ingelheim received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approval for a new medication, Sciolto Respimat, to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), combines two different existing COPD drugs with complementary effects into a once-a-day inhaler.
Geographical Analysis
• Global asthma and COPD drug market are segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and ROW.
• North America is dominating global asthma and COPD drug market, due to the regulatory approval and expansion of product portfolio by adding asthma and COPD drug, which is fueling the market growth.
• For instance, in February 2019, Mylan has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for first generic version of Advair Diskus (fluticasone propionate and salmeterol inhalation powder).
• In October 2018, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Sanofi, have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Dupixent (dupilumab) as an add-on maintenance therapy in patients with moderate-to-severe asthma aged 12 years and older with an eosinophilic phenotype or with oral corticosteroid-dependent asthma.
• In January 2015, GlaxoSmithKline plc expanded its portfolio of in the US, for patients with asthma and COPD. The add-on portfolio includes Arnuity Ellipta and Incruse Ellipta.
Competitive Analysis
• The strategic alliance between companies and regulatory approval for asthma and COPD drug is one of the critical factor driving global asthma and COPD drug market.
• For instance, in December 2018, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for ProAir Digital (albuterol sulfate 117 mcg) inhalation powder, the first and only digital inhaler with built-in sensors which connects to a companion mobile application and provides inhaler use information to people with asthma and COPD.
• In September 2017, Pulmatrix, Inc. partnered with Vectura Group plc to develop Pulmatrix’s drug, PUR0200, for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) for the U.S. market.
• In May 2016, Vectura Group plc and Propeller Health, have collaborated to develop inhalers that combine Vectura’s proven dry powder inhaler (“DPI”) technology with Propeller’s digital health platform.
