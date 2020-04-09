COvid-19 impact on Agriculture Industry
COVID-19 (Coronavirus disease) is an infectious disorder which is caused by SARS-CoV-2 (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus-2), also known as 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV)
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) COvid-19 effect on Agriculture Industry
DataM provides an the most updated and recent executive summary/outlook on COvid-19 effetc on Agriculture Industry summarising on current and futuristic scenario on global and at regional, with comparisons for actuals without COvid- 19 in the year 2020. The summary will emphasise on the below aspects
Covid-19 long-term and short-term Impact on the production of non-food-related agriculture such as Cotton, oil seeds, fibre crops, sugarcane and others.
Virus expected to disrupt agricultural food supply (rice, wheat, fruits & vegetables)?
Impact of virus on the import and export of agricultural products?
Demand for cold-storages for agricultural products?
Effect of Covid-19 on the production, processing and export of seeds
Impact of virus over the relationship between the agricultural producers and seed processors
Government initiatives and policies to handle the agricultural produce during COVID-19 period?
Impact of Covid-19 over the prices of agricultural products.
and many more @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/covid-19
DataM provides an the most updated and recent executive summary/outlook on COvid-19 effetc on Agriculture Industry summarising on current and futuristic scenario on global and at regional, with comparisons for actuals without COvid- 19 in the year 2020. The summary will emphasise on the below aspects
Covid-19 long-term and short-term Impact on the production of non-food-related agriculture such as Cotton, oil seeds, fibre crops, sugarcane and others.
Virus expected to disrupt agricultural food supply (rice, wheat, fruits & vegetables)?
Impact of virus on the import and export of agricultural products?
Demand for cold-storages for agricultural products?
Effect of Covid-19 on the production, processing and export of seeds
Impact of virus over the relationship between the agricultural producers and seed processors
Government initiatives and policies to handle the agricultural produce during COVID-19 period?
Impact of Covid-19 over the prices of agricultural products.
and many more @ https://www.datamintelligence.com/covid-19
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.