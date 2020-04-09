Know COVID-19 impact on the Occupancy Sensor Market
Occupancy Sensor Market by Technology (PIR, Ultrasonic, Dual), Network Connectivity (Wired & Wireless), Coverage Area (Less than 89°, 90–179°, 180–360°), Application, Building Type (Residential, Commercial) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) MarketsandMarkets forecasts the occupancy sensor market to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2019 to USD 3.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.3% during the forecast period (2019–2024). The major factors that are expected to be driving the market are include increasing demand for energy-efficient devices and favorable government policies regarding energy saving as well as the development of accurate and efficient sensors that can be configured and programmed for HVAC systems. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the occupancy sensor market size based on technology, building type, network connectivity, operation, coverage area, application, and region.
Passive infrared-based occupancy sensors led the occupancy sensor market in 2019.
Passive infrared-based sensors accounted for the largest share of the occupancy sensor market in 2019. The passive infrared-based sensors are ideal and the oldest among the occupancy detection and cheaper as compared with other sensors because of which their adoption is higher than other technologies. Passive infrared-based sensors are utilized widely in places where there are fewer hindrances and interruptions, such as small offices, corridors, and meeting. Moreover, leading players offering passive infrared-based occupancy sensors include Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France), Johnson Controls (US), and Actuity Brands (US).
Lighting system to account for the largest share of occupancy sensor market by 2019
The lighting system application is expected to lead the occupancy sensors market by 2019. Lighting control is the prime application area of occupancy sensors, and with the help of these sensors, over 60-70% of the costs related to lighting can be saved. Apart from saving energy costs installing occupancy sensors for lighting and HVAC controls, consumers can also minimize installation and maintenance costs, which will help in the adoption of occupancy sensors for lighting system application.
North America to account for the largest share of occupancy sensor market by 2019
North America is expected to lead the occupancy sensor market by 2019. The market in North America is projected to experience an increase in traction during the forecast period due to the presence of several leading players such as Johnson Controls (US), Actuity Brands (US), Leviton Manufacturing (US). The other reasons attributed to the growth include supportive government plans, laws, programs, and associations.
Legrand (France), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton (Ireland), Johnson Controls (US), Signify (Netherlands), Actuity Brands (US), Leviton Manufacturing (US), Lutron Electronics (US), Honeywell (US), Hubbell Incorporated (US), Texas Instruments (US), OSRAM LICHIT AG (Germany), SIEMENS (Germany), Alan Manufacturing (US), Enerlites (US), Functional Devices (US), Crestron Electronics (US), Hager Group (Germany), Brück Electronic (Germany), and Pyrotech- Tempsens Group (India) are among the major companies operating in the occupancy sensors market.
