Oxygen Therapy Equipment Market | Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population | Growing at a CAGR of 8.7%
North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) [175 Pages Report] The oxygen therapy equipment market is expected to reach USD 4.01 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.
Research Methodology:
Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets. The overall market size was used in the top-down approach to estimate the sizes of other individual markets (mentioned in the market segmentation by product, portability, application, end user, and region) through percentage splits from secondary and primary research. The bottom-up approach was also implemented (wherever applicable) for data extracted from secondary research to validate the market segment revenues obtained.
The objectives of this study are as follows:
- To define, describe, and forecast the market on the basis of product, portability, application, end user, and region
- To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing growth of the market (drivers, restraints, and opportunities)
- To strategically analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
- To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of a competitive landscape for market leaders
- To forecast revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)
Market Segmentation:
On the basis of portability, the market is classified into stationary devices and portable devices. Patients are mostly confined to their beds during treatment which drives the stationary oxygen therapy devices market and helps the segment hold the largest share of the market.
The oxygen therapy equipment market is segmented into chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, and other diseases/disorders, on the basis of applications. COPD accounts for the largest segment and is also the fastest growing application segment in the market. Cases of COPD are rising across the globe due to factors like the proliferation of tobacco smoking and increase in the geriatric population, which is in turn driving the growth of this segment.
The global market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth in this market centered at China, Japan, and India. Increasing investment in healthcare, increase in healthcare expenditure, growth in disposable incomes, and an increase in healthcare insurance coverage are some factors propelling market growth in the APAC region.
The key players in the oxygen therapy equipment market include Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), Linde Healthcare (Germany), Chart Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Invacare Corporation (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Smiths Medical (U.S.), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Teleflex Incorporated (U.S.), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand)
