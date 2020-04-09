Depth Filtration Market | Growth in the Production of Biologics | Growing at a CAGR of 11.7%
The global market is broadly segmented on the basis of media type, product, application, and region.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) The global depth filtration market is projected to reach $2.96 Billion, at a CAGR of 11.7%
Major factors driving the growth of the market are increasing demand for bio-pharmaceuticals and increasing R&D expenditure in the bio pharmaceutical industry. On the other hand, stringent government regulations and validation processes are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation in Detailed:
On the basis of product, the market is classified into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, and other products (such as filter papers and filter bags). The capsule filters segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The depth filtration market on the basis of application is broadly classified into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, and other applications (such as water purification and viral clearance). The final product processing segment is further divided into small molecule processing and biologics processing. Similarly, the raw material filtration segment is further categorized into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. The final product processing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry and expansion in generics production are some of the major factors driving the growth of this segment.
The depth filtration market is dominated by established players such as Merck KGaA (Germany), Pall Corporation (U.S.), Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (France), 3M Company (U.S.), and Eaton Corporation (Ireland).
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. While North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2017. The Asia-Pacific market, particularly in China, Japan, India, and South Korea is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period. Also, growth in these markets will be fueled by significant investments by key market players, increasing government support, developing R&D infrastructure, and growing expertise and academic excellence.
