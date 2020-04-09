Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by Type (Drapes (Cardiovascular, General Surgery, C- Section, Lithotomy, Laparoscopy, Ophthalmic), Gown (Standard, Reinforced, High-Performance)), Utility (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital) - Global Forecast to 20
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) According to the new market research “Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market by Type (Drapes (Cardiovascular, General Surgery, C- Section, Lithotomy, Laparoscopy, Ophthalmic), Gown (Standard, Reinforced, High-Performance)), Utility (Reusable, Disposable), End User (Hospital) — Global Forecast to 2023” published by MarketsandMarkets™, analyzes and studies the major market drivers, restraints/challenges, and opportunities.
Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.47 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors such as the increasing number of surgeries and the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is driving the growth of this market.
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Surgical Drapes Market.
Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=210282118
By type, the surgical drapes and gowns market is classified into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to lead the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of surgical drapes in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, rising number of surgeries owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases and increasing demand for prevention from surgical site infection.
Based on usage pattern, the surgical drapes and gowns market is categorized into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. The disposable surgical drapes and gowns segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The advantages of disposable drapes over reusable drapes such as optimum barrier protection, consistent quality, and dependability are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.
Browse and in-depth TOC on “Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market”
70 — Tables
34 — Figures
117 — Pages
Download an Illustrative overview of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210282118
Based on end user, the surgical drapes and gowns market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global surgical drapes and gowns market in 2017. With a large number of surgeries performed in hospitals, there is a constant and high demand for surgical drapes and gowns in this end-user segment.
Based on region, the surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the surgical drapes and gowns market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing use of single-use surgical drapes and gowns, and the strong presence of industry players in this region.
Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210282118
Market Players
major players in the surgical drapes and gowns market are Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Steris plc (US), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany).
Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2023 from USD 2.47 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Factors such as the increasing number of surgeries and the growing incidence of hospital-acquired infections is driving the growth of this market.
Don’t miss out on business opportunities in Surgical Drapes Market.
Speak to our analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalyst.asp?id=210282118
By type, the surgical drapes and gowns market is classified into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to lead the global market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include increasing adoption of surgical drapes in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers, rising number of surgeries owing to the increasing incidences of chronic diseases and increasing demand for prevention from surgical site infection.
Based on usage pattern, the surgical drapes and gowns market is categorized into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. The disposable surgical drapes and gowns segment is estimated to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The advantages of disposable drapes over reusable drapes such as optimum barrier protection, consistent quality, and dependability are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.
Browse and in-depth TOC on “Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market”
70 — Tables
34 — Figures
117 — Pages
Download an Illustrative overview of the report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=210282118
Based on end user, the surgical drapes and gowns market is categorized into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and other end users. The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the global surgical drapes and gowns market in 2017. With a large number of surgeries performed in hospitals, there is a constant and high demand for surgical drapes and gowns in this end-user segment.
Based on region, the surgical drapes and gowns market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the surgical drapes and gowns market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure, increasing use of single-use surgical drapes and gowns, and the strong presence of industry players in this region.
Sample Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=210282118
Market Players
major players in the surgical drapes and gowns market are Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Steris plc (US), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), and Paul Hartmann AG (Germany).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.