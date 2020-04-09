Bayer (Germany) and BASF (Germany) are the Key Players in the Biorational Pesticides Market
The term “biorational” is used to describe those pesticides that are efficacious against target pests but are less detrimental to natural enemies. The term is sometimes also used to describe only those products derived from natural sources such as plant e
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) The key players profiled in the report have a strong presence in the global biorational pesticides market; these include Valent Biosciences (US), Bayer (Germany), Monsanto BioAg (Germany), BASF (Germany), DowDuPont (US), and Syngenta (Switzerland).
These players adopted growth strategies such as expansions & investments and mergers & acquisitions to cater to the increasing demand for biorational pesticides. They are increasing their research & development expenditure to expand their biorational pesticide products portfolio.
The core strength of the key players is their strategic expansion to enhance their presence in the biorational pesticides market. Companies such as Bayer and BASF SE are expanding their production facilities as well as R&D to develop new biorational pesticide products. Such strategies are expected to maximize market share and increase their overall customer base. Players such as Bayer, Syngenta, and DowDuPont adopted the mergers & acquisition strategy to improve their distribution network, gain a stronger foothold, and enhance their market share. These companies are also focused on offering a diverse range of biorational pesticide products to be in line with the government policies of different regions.
Bayer CropScience, a subsidiary of Bayer, is an agricultural enterprise that offers crop protection, seeds, and non-agricultural pest control products. These products are offered through its two main operating business segments: crop protection/seeds and environmental science. Bayer has been one of the major players in the global biorational pesticides market. The company has been focusing on expansions and mergers & acquisitions. In September 2016, Bayer and Monsanto announced their definitive merger agreement; Bayer acquired Monsanto for an all-in-cash transaction at USD 128 per share. This agreement combined the companies’ leading innovation capabilities and R&D technology platforms for the agricultural industry
BASF is a chemical manufacturing company operating in the segments of chemicals, performance products, functional materials & solutions, agricultural solutions, and oil & gas. Under these broad categories, it offers products such as intermediate chemical products, monomers, petrochemicals, dispersions & pigments, nutrition & health, paper chemicals, performance chemicals, catalysts, construction chemicals, coatings, performance materials, and crop protection. The company provides biorational pesticide products through its agricultural solutions unit. In October 2015, BASF expanded its production capacities of innovative biorational solutions for agriculture and horticulture in Littlehampton (UK). This helped the company to increase its production volume of beneficial nematodes and inoculants for conventional crop protection. In May 2015, BASF also opened a new agricultural research station in Pune (India). It helped the company to carry out global agricultural research on herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides.
