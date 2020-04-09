How COVID-19 is Impacting The Healthcare Provider Network Management Market Revenue Cycle
The global healthcare provider network management market is poised to reach USD 2.96 Billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 10.7%.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) The growth of the overall healthcare provider network management market can be contributed to implementation of stringent federal mandates in the U.S., growing focus on improving quality of care through the effective use of payer reporting requirements. In the coming years, the global market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in North America region with emphasis on the U.S.
The market is expected to be dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
This market is categorized into services and platforms/software. The services segment is estimated to account for the larger share of the market and expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The services market is further divided into internal services and outsourcing services. The internal services segment is likely to account for the larger share of the services market while the outsourcing services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate.
The major factors driving market growth in North America include the increase in health insurance coverage triggered by the Patient Protection and Affordable Act (PPACA) in the U.S., the rising need to curtail escalating healthcare costs in the U.S. and Canada, and the government focus on healthcare IT solutions in Canada.
Key Players:
Some of the key players in the global healthcare provider network management market include Aldera, Inc. (U.S.), Ayasdi, Inc. (U.S.), Genpact Limited (U.S.), Infosys BPO, Ltd. (India), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Mphasis Limited (India), Optum, Inc. (U.S.), Syntel, Inc. (U.S.), TriZetto Corporation (A cognizant company) (U.S.), and Vestica Healthcare, LLC (A Skygen USA company) (U.S.).
