Immunotherapy Drugs Market worth 201.52 Billion USD by 2021
Immunotherapy Drugs Market by Type of Drugs (Adult Vaccines, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Interferons Alpha), Therapy Area (Cancer, Autoimmune Diseases, Infectious Diseases), End-User (Hospitals), Region (North America, Asia-Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2021
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) Immunotherapy Drugs Market report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threat impacting the global immunotherapy drugs market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.
The immunotherapy drugs market is projected to reach USD 201.52 Billion by 2021 from USD 108.41 Billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021.
Based on the type of drugs, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, adult vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors, interferons alpha & beta, interleukins, and others. Adult vaccines segment is further categorized into preventive vaccines and therapeutic vaccines. The others segment comprises of oncolytic virus therapy, and T-cell therapy. Monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest market share in the immunotherapy drugs market, by type of drugs in 2016. On the other hand, checkpoint inhibitors segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market, by type of drugs, in 2016.
Download PDF Brochure : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137717755
Furthermore, based on therapy area, the immunotherapy drugs market is segmented into cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, and others. Cancer segment is further sub-segmented into solid tumors and malignant tumors. Among these segments, the cancer segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2016. The large share and high growth of this segment can be attributed to factor such as high preference for immunotherapy as a first line of treatment in cancer leading to growing demand for immunotherapy drugs. The others segment comprises of cardiovascular, and ophthalmic diseases. Based on type of end-users in the healthcare industry, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and others. The others segment comprises of home healthcare centers, and nursing home facilities.
A number of factors such as increasing adoption of targeted therapies with fewer side effects, quicker drug approval processes, and high prevalence rate of lifestyle diseases are major growth drivers of this market. On the other hand, the high cost of immunotherapy treatment, and high attrition rate in the product development cycle are the major factors hindering the growth of the immunotherapy drugs market. However, rising opportunities in the emerging markets, and immunotherapy as an alternative to chemotherapy for first line treatment are the factors supporting the growth of market
North America is expected to account for largest share in the immunotherapy drugs market, by region in 2016. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment in the market. The high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the low cost of manufacturing and acceptable regulatory scenario in this region.
The major players operating in the immunotherapy drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), GlaxoSmithKline (U.K.), AbbVie, Inc. (U.S.), Amgen, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.). Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Novartis International AG (Switzerland), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), and AstraZeneca plc (U.K.).
About MarketsandMarkets
MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.
M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.
We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.
