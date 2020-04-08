Air Pollution Mask Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Anti-pollution Mask Market is segmented By Filter Type (N-Type, P-Type, R-Type), By Application (Personal, Industrial), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportun
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Air Pollution Mask Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Air Pollution Mask helps in breathing pure air by blocking the pollutants, dust, bacteria, particulate matter and other viruses.
• These masks typically have filters of three types namely N, P and R types. N is the most common type of filter for every-day usage; P-type is also similar to N-type with the additional advantage of filtering oil particulate matter, R filter is identical to P-type and is highly used in industrial applications.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/air-pollution-mask-market
Market Dynamics
• Increasing pollution concerns is driving market growth in recent years. Air pollution is one of the significant factors that lead to deaths. According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, globally, about 12% or 6.1 million deaths are due to air pollution in 2016.
• Difficulties and congestion for breathing with the use of the mask is the principal drawback that is hampering the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• Air Pollution Mask market is segmented based on filter type and application type.
• By filter type, the market is segmented as N-type, P-type, and R-type. N-type filters are accounted for the significant market share in the global air pollution mask market, as they are capable of filtering pollution, air particulate matter and available at lower prices. N95 and N99 are the most common type of masks in the market that they are capable of filtering 95% and 99% of pollutant particulate matter in the air.
• By application, the market is segmented as personal and industrial. Particular demand of air pollution masks is expected to have significant share and strong growth in the global air pollution mask market over the forecast period to 2026, due to increasing pollution levels and associated concerns in global nations.
• Based on a study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences, in China, increased exposure to air pollution is linked to cognitive decline, and the risks are high among the aged population.
Geographical Share
• By geography, the market is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe and rest of the world. Americas accounted for the significant share in the market with increasing pollution levels in the region.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to post strong growth in the coming years with increasing pollution levels in developing nations such as India, China, and others. As of 2016, India death rate due to air pollution is around 100 to 150 per 100,000 population.
Competitive Landscape
• Air Pollution Mask market is highly consolidated among a few key players such as Vogmask, 3M, Honeywell, Respro and others.
• The competition in the industry is increasing with some players developing innovations. For instance, Totobobo has introduced the UNIFit system, a closed mask to match plastic fitting and to seal based on the face shape to prevent leakage.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/air-pollution-mask-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/air-pollution-mask-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Air Pollution Mask Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Air Pollution Mask helps in breathing pure air by blocking the pollutants, dust, bacteria, particulate matter and other viruses.
• These masks typically have filters of three types namely N, P and R types. N is the most common type of filter for every-day usage; P-type is also similar to N-type with the additional advantage of filtering oil particulate matter, R filter is identical to P-type and is highly used in industrial applications.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/air-pollution-mask-market
Market Dynamics
• Increasing pollution concerns is driving market growth in recent years. Air pollution is one of the significant factors that lead to deaths. According to the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, globally, about 12% or 6.1 million deaths are due to air pollution in 2016.
• Difficulties and congestion for breathing with the use of the mask is the principal drawback that is hampering the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• Air Pollution Mask market is segmented based on filter type and application type.
• By filter type, the market is segmented as N-type, P-type, and R-type. N-type filters are accounted for the significant market share in the global air pollution mask market, as they are capable of filtering pollution, air particulate matter and available at lower prices. N95 and N99 are the most common type of masks in the market that they are capable of filtering 95% and 99% of pollutant particulate matter in the air.
• By application, the market is segmented as personal and industrial. Particular demand of air pollution masks is expected to have significant share and strong growth in the global air pollution mask market over the forecast period to 2026, due to increasing pollution levels and associated concerns in global nations.
• Based on a study conducted by the National Academy of Sciences, in China, increased exposure to air pollution is linked to cognitive decline, and the risks are high among the aged population.
Geographical Share
• By geography, the market is segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe and rest of the world. Americas accounted for the significant share in the market with increasing pollution levels in the region.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to post strong growth in the coming years with increasing pollution levels in developing nations such as India, China, and others. As of 2016, India death rate due to air pollution is around 100 to 150 per 100,000 population.
Competitive Landscape
• Air Pollution Mask market is highly consolidated among a few key players such as Vogmask, 3M, Honeywell, Respro and others.
• The competition in the industry is increasing with some players developing innovations. For instance, Totobobo has introduced the UNIFit system, a closed mask to match plastic fitting and to seal based on the face shape to prevent leakage.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/air-pollution-mask-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/air-pollution-mask-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.