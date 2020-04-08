Anti-Suicide Drugs Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Anti-Suicide Drugs Market is segmented By Drug Class (Anti-Depressants and Anti-Anxiety Drugs, Anti-Psychotic Drugs, NMDA Antagonist, Antibiotic Analog), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Clinics, Online pharmacies, Retail pharmacies), and By Reg
• The Global Anti-Suicide drugs Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• suicide is the act of deliberately causing one’s death. Mental disorders, including depression, schizophrenia, personality disorders, bipolar disorder, and substance abuse such as alcoholism are risk factors.
• Suicides are sometimes an impulsive act due to stress from many factors such as financial difficulties or bullying, but those who have attempted suicide are prone to future attempts.
• Anti-Suicide Drugs serve as a therapy for preventing suicidal thoughts and attempts. However, the drug needs to be administered under the direction of a physician as overdosing on these drugs can be fatal.
Market Dynamics
• The global market for Anti-Suicide Drugs is primarily driven by the high suicide rates and the increase in people with various depression disorders such as postpartum depression, psychotic depression, clinical depressive syndrome, and seasonal affective disorder.
• According to the World Health Organization, there were an estimated 793,000 suicide deaths worldwide in 2016, and close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year.
• Other actors such as changing attitudes concerning the stigma associated with mental health and increasing awareness contributing to the rising number of psychologists and psychiatrists visits are expected to propel the anti-suicide drugs market.
• Moreover, Anti-Suicide Drugs have started to gain traction due to increasing health care spending by governments and raising awareness about suicidal tendencies.
• However, the lack of effective therapies, growing drug abuse, as well as the time-consuming approval for anti-suicide drugs, may hinder the market progress.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• By Drug Class, the global anti-suicide drugs market is segmented into anti-depressants and anti-anxiety drugs, anti-psychotic drugs, NMDA antagonist, and antibiotic analog.
• The anti-depressant and anti-psychotic drugs hold the most significant market share as they are the most commonly prescribed drug during therapy especially a period of economic crisis and social negligence.
• These drugs also serve as a therapy for preventing suicide. The NMDA agonists share is anticipated to be the fastest-growing owing it to recent FDA approval and commercialization.
Geographical Analysis
• North America is the dominant share in the global Anti-Suicide Drugs market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as rising incidences of suicidal cases and launch a wide range of anti-suicidal drugs.
• According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 2017, there were an estimated 1,400,000 suicide attempts in the United States and 47,173 Americans died by suicide.
• The rate of suicide rose in 44 states during 1999-2016, with half of states reporting an increase of greater than 30%.
• Moreover, the established healthcare infrastructure and the rising disposable income and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America’s share.
• Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the region’s high suicide rates, increasing awareness about mental health, and rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure.
• According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2016, Republic of Korea registered 36.9 deaths per 100,000 people and Japan at 18.5.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.
• March 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a Johnson & Johnson nasal spray antidepressant for people resistant to other treatments. The drug, a nasal spray called esketamine and acts within hours, rather than weeks or months as is typical for current antidepressants.
• March 2019, VistaGen Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company is developing new generation medicines for depression, social anxiety disorder and other central nervous system (CNS) diseases and disorders with high unmet need
FDA Approved Drugs:
• Approved May 2016, Nuplazid (pimavanserin) from Acadia Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.
• Approved October 2015, Aristada (aripiprazole lauroxil) extended-release injectable from Alkermes for the treatment of schizophrenia.
• Approved July 2015, Rexulti (brexpiprazole) from Otsuka for the treatment of depression and schizophrenia.
• Approved September 2015, Vraylar (cariprazine) from Allergan for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.
• In 2015 August, acquired Naurex Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company of developing transformative therapies for CNS disorders.
