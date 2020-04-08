Antibiotics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Antibiotics Market is segmented by Drug Class(Penicillin ,Cephalosporin,Fluoroquinolones,Carbapenem, Macrolides, Sulfonamides, Aminoglycosides and others) , By Spectrum ( Narrow-spectrum Antibiotics, Broad-spectrum Antibiotics ) and by Region (Nort
• Global Antibiotics Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 4.5% By 2027: DataM Intelligence
• Antibiotics are medications that destroy or slow down the growth of bacteria. They are also known as antibacterials and include a range of powerful drugs and are used to treat diseases caused by bacteria.
• However, antibiotics do not affect viral infections such as cold, flu, and most coughs. Several types of modern antibiotics are available, and they are usually only available with a prescription in most countries.
• Antibiotics Market, Antibiotic work in one of two ways. A bactericidal antibiotic, such as penicillin, kills the bacteria and a bacteriostatic stops bacteria from multiplying.
Market Dynamics
• The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases primarily drives the global market for Antibiotics, increased consumption in low and middle-income countries and development of novel approaches for new antibiotics for treating bacterial infections and a large number of clinical trials.
• Antibiotics Market, According to WHO in 2017, it is estimated that 219 million cases of malaria occurred globally out of which 90% corresponds to WHO African region.
• According to WHO in 2017, the annual epidemics in seasonal influenza globally estimated that 3-5 million cases of severe illness and about 290,000-600,000 respiratory deaths are observed and it is also estimated the epidemiology might increase in coming years.
• Moreover, the discovery of advanced prospect molecules and novel combination therapies to treat antibiotic-resistant microbial infections are opportunities for promoting the market.
• However, the development of Antibiotic resistance due to overuse/misuse of antibiotics as well as the uncertain regulatory policies may hinder the market progress.
Market Segmentation
• Antibiotics Market, By drug class, the global market can be classified into penicillin, cephalosporin, fluoroquinolones, carbapenem, macrolides, sulfonamides, aminoglycosides, and others.
• The carbapenems and cephalosporin market shares are fast growing. It can be attributed to rapidly growing antibacterial resistance, need for a new broad spectrum of agents, and need to control infection in health care settings. Increasing incidence of pneumonia, bloodstream infections, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTI) is anticipated to boost the usage of carbapenem.
• By spectrum, the global market includes broad-spectrum antibiotic and narrow-spectrum antibiotic. The broad-spectrum antibiotic segment is expected to project the highest growth since these antibiotics act against a wide range of diseases.
Geographical Share
• North America holds a substantial share of the global antibiotics market, and it is primarily attributed to factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases.
• Antibiotics Market, The increased consumption of antibiotics and their easy availability in the region propels the market. For instance, the United States has the highest antibiotic prescribing rate in the area. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2016, healthcare providers prescribed 270.2 million outpatient antibiotic prescriptions in the United States, which is equivalent to 836 antibiotic prescriptions per 1000 persons.
• Moreover, its broad base of the patient population and the established healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, government initiatives such as the Generating Antibiotics Incentives Now (GAIN) Act in the U.S. and higher investment in R&D activities contribute to the growth of North America’s share.
• Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, owing to the prevalence of various infectious diseases.
• Other factors likely to present significant opportunities are the region’s rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure and the presence of a broad base of the target population. According to the Centre of Disease Control and Prevention in 2018, 34,100 cases of infectious diseases were imported to mainland China during the period 2005-2016.
Competitive Analysis
• Antibiotics Market, Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. FDA approvals along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.
• Antibiotics Market, January 2019, The US FDA granted Fast Track designation to ACX-362E, an investigational new treatment for Clostridium difficile infection. The oral antibiotic is being developed by Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, as a targeted, narrow-spectrum antibiotic.
• Antibiotics Market, January 2019, Almirall LLC announces the launch of Seysara (sarecycline), a novel tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic developed specifically for the treatment of acne. Paratek exclusively licensed U.S. development and commercialization rights of SEYSARA to Allergan, who has assigned such rights to Almirall SA.
• October 2018, FDA approved Paratek’s new antibiotic omadacycline, Nuzyra, a modernized tetracycline, to treat adults with acute skin and skin structure infections and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.
• The drug is an oral antibiotic and once-daily intravenous that exhibits activity across a spectrum of bacteria. The company plans on making Nuzyra available in the first quarter of 2019.
• October 2018, Paratek Pharmaceuticals announced that the US FDA approved SEYSARA (sarecycline) for patients nine years and older.
• August 2018, Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel antibiotics to treat life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections, announced that the US FDA approved of XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections.
