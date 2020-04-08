Anemometer Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Anemometer Market is segmented By Type (Velocity Anemometers (Cup Anemometers, Windmill Anemometers, Hot-Wire Anemometer), Pressure Anemometers (Tube Anemometers, Plate Anemometer), by end user (Agriculture, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Wind Generation Sta
• Global Anemometer Market Expected to reach a high CAGR by 2027: DataM Intelligence
• An anemometer measures and provides an indication of airspeed. Measurement of air velocity is a vital parameter for meteorologists, long-range shooters, wind tunnel tests, and for several industrial applications.
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
• Increasing demand for advanced instruments for air pressure, velocity, and quality monitoring is propelling market growth. Further, the increase in wind energy generation projects in China is also driving the anemometer market.
• New product launches and product portfolio expansion would propel market growth.
• For instance, on July 5, 2018, Fluke Corporation introduced a set of four new tools as part of its environmental products range, which includes lux level meters, sound level meters, anemometers meters and contact, and non-contact tachometers.
• However, high manufacturing cost and sophisticated design are the major factors hindering the growth of the anemometer market.
Market Size and Segmentation Analysis
• By end user, the global anemometer market is segmented into agriculture, aviation, oil & gas, wind generation station, marine, transport & logistics, others. Wind generation station dominates the market owing to the increasing number of wind energy generation projects.
• Denmark, Germany, Spain, India and the US are the world’s largest concentrated areas for the wind power manufacturing industry. In particular, Europe’s production capacity of wind power equipment manufacturing has exceeded 50 % of the world, making Europe become the major wind power equipment export area in the world.
Market Geographical Share
• Geographically, the Global Anemometer Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. North America dominates the market in terms of revenue.
• In North America, the US is leading the market for anemometer, followed by Canada and Mexico. The companies are more focused on the product launch as part of their business strategy to consolidate market position. For instance
• June 2016, Etesian Technologies introduced its wireless anemometer sensor which is designed to address the safety needs of applications including industrial cranes, aerial work platforms, and event staging.
Competitive Trends
• Major industry participants in the anemometer market include Ammonit Measurement GmbHGill Instruments, FT Technologies, Siemens AG, Lufft, Schiltknecht Messtechnik AG, PCE Instruments, NRG Systems, Davis Instruments, and IED Electronics.
• The companies are more focused on the product launch as part of their business strategy to consolidate market position. For instance, in November 2017, Thies Clima has introduced a new model of its first class anemometer.
