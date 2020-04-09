How COVID-19 is impacting the Wireless Health Market ?
Wireless Health Market by Technology (WPAN, WLAN/Wifi, WiMAX), Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), Application (Patient Specific and Provider/Payer Specific), & by End Users (Providers, & Payers) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 09, 2020 ) The report "Wireless Health Market by Technology (WPAN, WLAN/Wifi, WiMAX), by Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), by Application (Patient Specific and Provider/Payer Specific), & by End Users (Providers, & Payers) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020", This report studies the global wireless health market for the forecast period of 2015 to 2020. This market is expected to reach USD 110.12 Billion by 2020 from USD 39.03 Billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 23.1%.
The global wireless health market is projected to reach USD 110.12 Billion by 2020 from USD 39.03 Billion in 2015, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period of 2015 to 2020.Wireless health market segmentation:
• Basis of components
• Basis of technology
• Basis of applications
• Basis of end users
• Basis of region
Browse 139 tables and 37 figures spread through 214 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Wireless Health Market by Technology (WPAN, WLAN/Wifi, WiMax), by Component (Hardware, Software, & Services), by Application (Patient Specific and Provider/Payer Specific), & by End Users (Providers, & Payers) - Analysis & Global Forecast to 2020"
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/wireless-healthcare-market-551.html
Growth in the overall market can largely be attributed to factors such as increasing advancements in wireless communication technologies, growing internet penetration, increasing utilization of connected devices in the management of chronic diseases, rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, robust penetration of 3G and 4G networks in healthcare services, and mainstreaming of cloud computing.
The market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. Growth in the Asia-Pacific region can be attributed to factors such as increasing population, growing internet penetration, rising medical tourism, increasing government initiatives for eHealth, and growing demand for quality healthcare.
On the basis of technology, the wireless health market is further segmented into WPAN, WLAN/WiFi, WiMAX and WWAN. The WPAN technology market segment accounts for the largest share of the global wireless health market in 2015. WPAN links wireless health devices with computers, increasing accessibility to care.
