Aircraft Ignition Systems Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Aircraft Ignition System Market is segmented By System Type (Electronic, Magneto), By Engine Type (Turbine Engine, Reciprocating Engine), By Component (Igniters, Ignition Leads, Exciters, Spark Plugs), By End User (OEM, Aftermarket), Platform, and
• The Global Aircraft ignition system Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1 % during the forecasted period 2020-2027.
• Aircraft ignition systems generate a spark to ignite a fuel-air mixture in combustion chambers. An ignition system provides appropriate burning of the fuel mixture within the engine.
• In the last decade, high energy electronic ignition systems for reciprocating aircraft engines, particularly in experimental aircraft, have been developed into the off-the-shelf, and bolt-on products.
• Although its popularity is increasing, the extensive use of electronic ignition systems in aviation has been limited by concerns regarding battery dependency, reliability and the safety of using ignition timing advanced beyond that specified on certificated engines.
• Most of the current generation aircraft engines use internal combustion type, as the combustion process takes place inside the engine. Reciprocating and gas turbine-based engines also have subdivisions based on the type of cylinder arrangement (piston) and speed range (gas turbine).
• Modern airplane engines include dual ignition systems for improved safety and enhanced engine performance.
Market Dynamics
• Factors contributing to the growth of the aircraft ignition system market is increasing adoption of electronic ignition systems and new technological advancements happening in the aircraft ignition systems.
• Also, the growing demand for aircraft ignition system in the UAVs vehicle segment will further drive the market growth over the coming years.
• However, increasing environmental norms related to emissions is leading to a declining in the acceptance of the conventional ignition system in comparison with new electronic ignition systems which is restraining the growth of the aircraft ignition system market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• The aircraft ignition systems market has been segmented based on system type, component, and engine type. Based on the system type, aircraft ignition system market has been segmented into electronic and magneto ignition types.
• The magneto type ignition system is used on most reciprocating aircraft engines. The electronic ignition segment is anticipated to lead the aircraft ignition system market during the forecasted period owing to advancement in technological innovations and more focus towards reducing carbon emissions.
• Electric ignition systems are more reliable and have a longer lifespan as compared to conventional ignition systems used in aircraft such as Lycoming Piston Engine Solid State Ignition System, CH42PR20A.
• Based on the component type, the aircraft ignition market is segmented into igniters, ignition leads, exciters, spark plug and others. The spark plugs segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecasted period owing to factors such as superior insulation properties, high flexibility, and high heat-resistance.
• The market for ignition leads is also projected to grow at a significant CAGR due to its low resistance value, which allows superior conductivity, advanced insulating material, and exceptional long-life durability among others.
Geographical Share
• Based on the region, the aircraft ignition system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to hold the highest market share for aircraft ignition systems during the forecast period.
• Presence of several leading aircraft ignition system manufacturers such as Woodward, Unison, TransDigm, Air Power Inc., and Electroair in the North America region are driving the market for the aircraft ignition systems in recent years. Increasing air traffic in the area and the increasing number of aircraft deliveries are also supporting the growth.
• The market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing throughout the forecast period. The growth can be attributed to an increase in urbanization, growing the middle-class population, and increasing disposable income especially in India and China leading to a spike in air traffic which demands new aircraft.
• Thus, increasing aircraft in the region focusing on fuel efficiency will drive the growth in advanced ignition systems in the coming years.
Competitive Analysis
• Global aircraft ignition systems market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a considerable number of big and small industry players. Some of the key players include Aero Inc., Woodward, Transdigm, Meggitt, Unison, Electroair, Surely, Sky Dynamics, and Air Power among others.
• Kelly Aerospace, one of the prominent players in the global aircraft ignition system market, is enhancing its market competitiveness through new acquisitions. For instance, in March 2018, Kelly Aerospace acquired 100% stake of Aerokool Aviation Corporation, an MRO and manufacturing center.
