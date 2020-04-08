Adhesive Bandages Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Adhesive Bandages Market is segmented By Product Type (Special Bandages, Transdermal Bandages, Butterfly Stitches), By Material Type (Plastic, Fabric, Foam, Tricot), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, an
Market Overview
• The Global Adhesive bandages Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Adhesive bandages are used to protect wounds and scabs from friction, bacterial exposure, hospitals infections, and also for quick fixes during small cuts.
• The additional function of the bandage is to hold two ends of the cuts together to faster the healing process. The adhesive sheet is generally wollen fabric, plastic (PVC, polyurethane, etc.,) or latex stip, the advanced materials in adhesive sheet include waterproof, airtight technologies.
• The absorbent pad present inside the adhesive sheet is made of cotton and a thin porous-polymer coating over the pad to keep it sticking to the wound.
Drivers and Restraints
• Increase in diabetes population(sepsis), sports initiatives, the geriatric population who are most likely to get cuts, surgical site infection prevalence across the globe are driving the adhesive bandages market and expected to remain high during the forecast period
• According to The Center for Disease Control And Prevention (CDC) in 2017, more than 100 million adults in the U.S are living with diabetes or prediabetes.
• According to the study published by The Royal Society Of Medicine in 2017, 50% of sports injury related trips to accident and emergency are children and adolescents globally.
• According to the survey conducted by the World Health Organization in 2018 concluded that wound infections are accounted to 5-34% of cases globally.
• One of the major factor restricting the global adhesive bandage market is due to the increase in allergies among the people for usage of latex and polyurethane based adhesive.
Market Segmentation
• Global Adhesive Bandages market is segmented on the product type; it includes transdermal patches, special bandages, and butterfly patches. Transdermal adhesive patches are the Adhesive Bandages used to transfer medication through the skin.
• Butterfly patches are adhesive strip used to close the small wound. Special bandages are used by people during food production, food handling and pharmecteicals handling workplaces.
• Transdermal adhesive patches dominate the global Adhesive Bandages market due to its extensive use of medication through the skin, an increase in hospital admissions globally and expected to remain high during the forecast period.
• The combined average number of in-patient admissions per year for both Quezon City and Global City Hospital U.S which is 62,000 annually.
Geographical Share
• North America dominated the global adhesive bandages market due to dominance in a large number of adhesive bandage manufacturers and an increase in small cut and chronic wounds across the region and expected to remain high during the forecast period.
• According to the American College Of Surgeons in 2017, in the United States, 6.5 million patients are affected by chronic wounds and expected to increase as the population increases, which in turn is expected to gain usage of adhesives bandages
• According to the Center for Disease Control And Prevention in 2018 stated that inactive bacterial surveillance, since 2010 approximately 700-1200 cases occur each year in the U.S
• According to KCI a wound management company in 2017 said that 24% Medicare readmissions are wound related, 15% U.S. patients discharged have wounds, and 975k people are affected by stage iii/iv pressure injuries and 900k of diabetic foot ulcers annually.
Competitive Trends
• Recent USFDA approvals and new product development of Adhesive Bandages by universities and healthcare organizations are driving the global Adhesive Bandages market.
• In November 2018, Global Medical Technologies released Comfort Release that uses a patented adhesive technology that sticks when you need and releases when you don’t.
• In June 2018, USFDA approved wound dressing product from Axiostat which can stop uncontrolled bleeding from wounds.
• In February 2018, researchers from NUST MISIS University in Russia had developed biodegradable bandages to accelerate the regeneration of damaged tissues.
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
