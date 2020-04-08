Ablation Devices Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2020-2027
Global Ablation Devices Market is segmented By Technology Type (Radiofrequency Ablation, Microwave Ablation, Cryoablation, High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Laser Interstitial Thermal Ablation, Others), By Application Type (Cancer, Ophthalmology, Cardiov
• The Global Ablation devices Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2020-2027).
• Ablation is the removal of a part of biological tissue, usually by surgery. Surface ablation of the skin (dermabrasion) is carried out by lasers (laser ablation), chemicals (chemoablation), by freezing (cryoablation), or by electricity (fulguration). Radiofrequency ablation is a method of eliminating aberrant tissue from within the body using minimally invasive procedures. Bone marrow ablation is a process by which human bone-marrow cells are removed in preparation for a bone marrow transplant. Microwave ablation is similar to radiofrequency ablation but at a higher frequency of the electromagnetic radiation. It is performed using high-intensity chemotherapy and total body irradiation. Ablation of brain tissue can be used in treating certain neurological disorders, predominantly for Parkinson's disease and some psychiatric disorders as well. In recent times, some researchers reported positive results with genetic ablation.
Market Dynamics
• The global market for ablation devices is primarily driven by the rise in prevalence of chronic disorders and the rise in the elderly population. The surge in popularity and increasing awareness about minimally invasive (MI) procedures has encouraged the adoption of MI surgeries as they are less painful. Unlike traditional open surgeries MI surgeries can be performed as an outpatient procedure, and the added benefit of lesser cost make the market more attractive. Other factors like the increase in disposable income, technological advancements, the high demand for lasers in ablation techniques and increasing healthcare spending are opportunities driving the global ablation devices market. Furthermore, robotic navigation technologies that can complete ablation procedures are more accurate and are being incorporated to increase the popularity of these surgeries.
• However, the risk associated with ablation procedures, the high cost of ablation procedures, stringent regulatory approval process and lack of skilled electrophysiologists may hinder the market progress.
Market Segmentation
• By technology type, the ablation devices market is segmented into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, cryoablation, high-intensity focused ultrasound, laser interstitial thermal ablation, and others. The radiofrequency ablation devices share the most established market but the growth of microwave and cryotherapy devices expected to show the most market growth. The market progression of microwave ablation devices share due to its ability to form bigger ablation zone, and its heat sink resisting is superior to the radiofrequency devices.
• By application, the ablation devices market is segmented includes cancer, ophthalmology, cardiovascular, urology, orthopedic, gynecology, and others. Cancer holds a significant share of the application segment owing it to the increasing new cases of cancer. The rise in the number of cancer patients and the high precision of ablation techniques to destroy cancer cells drives this share. Cardiovascular share is predicted to be the fastest growing division, as cardiac ablation provides site-specific treatment which prevents infection to the surrounding tissues.
• By function, the ablation devices market is segmented into automated and conventional. Conventional ablation devices are the dominant share of the ablation device market. Automated ablation devices are expected to be the fastest growing function share. Automated ablation devices procedures can be done with precision, miniaturization, and smaller incisions, therefore lesser healing time. However, the processes are relatively new and expensive as compared to conventional methods.
• By procedure, the ablation devices market is segmented tumor ablation, varicose veins, atrial fibrillation, aesthetics- skin rejuvenation and tightening, laser and others. The tumor ablation share occupies the most significant share in the ablation device market owing it to the rise in the number of cancer cases. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018 and approximately 17 million new cases of cancer worldwide.
Geographical Analysis
• North America market accounted for the largest share in the ablation devices market. It is attributed to the increasing prevalence of patients with chronic illnesses along with the rapid adoption of minimal-invasive therapies. The growing research funding and technological advancements are other factors that help the market see profitable growth. Furthermore, the high spending of GDP and established reimbursement policies in healthcare stimulant growth of the market.
• The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing share owing it to its vast and diverse patient pool, development in healthcare infrastructure and improving economic conditions, in urbanization & disposable income, and growing awareness about ablation devices.
Competitive Analysis
• Key players are adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and regional expansion to stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence.
• February 2019, AtriCure treats first Afib patient with cryoICE Ablation System. The cryoICE product has been developed for the cryosurgical treatment of cardiac arrhythmias through freezing of target tissues. The ablation system holds the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance.
• February 2019, Biosense Webster, a Johnson & Johnson company, announced that the first patient had been enrolled and treated in an investigational device exemption study of a novel catheter for ablation of patients with atrial fibrillation. The device, Qdot Micro radiofrequency ablation catheter, was designed to treat patients with symptomatic drug-refractory paroxysmal AF and delivers radiofrequency ablation at a higher wattage over a shorter time compared with existing radiofrequency ablation catheters. It is not yet approved for commercial use in the United States.
• In 2016, Boston Scientific Corporation acquired Cosman Medical for the company’s Radiofrequency Ablation system with the aim to expand its neuromodulation portfolio.
• In 2016, Medtronic launched the OsteoCool RF ablation system to expand its pain therapies portfolio. The company acquired the gynecology business from Smith & Nephew to expand its minimally invasive therapy portfolio.
• In 2015, EDAP TMS announced a multinational strategic OEM partnership with Quanta System, which is a leading manufacturer of medical lasers for surgical applications. Quanta manufactured customized urological stone lasers, sold under EDAP brand in the partnership.
• In 2015, AtricCure acquired nContact, a privately-held developer of innovative cardiac ablation solutions.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ablation-devices-market
