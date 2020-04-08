Is The Coronavirus Airborn? Can You Catch it From The Air?
A few highly reputible souces say YES, it a plausable that covid-19 is spread through the air!
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2020 ) Is the Coronavirus Airborne? Can You Catch It from The Air?
A few highly reputable sources say YES, it a plausible that covid-19 is spread through the air!
Source 1.
Healthline.com
Types of airborne diseases
Many diseases are spread through the air, including these:
Coronavirus and COVID-19
A rapidly spreading coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes, COVID-19, continue to cause widespread concern as of early 2020. Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 is constantly being updated as a result.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath. If you experience these symptoms, see a doctor immediately.
Source 2.
Here is an article clip from The New England Journal:
Is coronavirus airborne like measles?
Airborne transmission is “plausible,” according to a study published in the print edition in the peer reviewed The New England Journal of Medicine last month from scientists at Princeton University, UCLA and the National Institutes of Health. The researchers concluded that the virus could remain airborne for “up to 3 hours post aerosolization.”
The scientists found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the new disease COVID-19, was detectable in the air for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. For those reasons, officials recommend washing hands, cleaning surfaces and “social distancing” in public spaces.
Source 3.
Additionally, there has been some debate between the following sources stating that the Corona Virus could indeed be airborne for up to 3-hours!
The debate began when researchers reported earlier this year in The New England Journal of Medicine that SARS-CoV-2 can float in aerosol droplets—less than 5 microns across—for up to 3 hours and remain infectious. In their review, Fienberg and his NAS colleagues pointed to other studies, including a recent one by Joshua Santeria and colleagues at the University of Nebraska Medical Center that found widespread evidence of viral RNA in isolation rooms of patients being treated for COVID-19. Viral RNA turned up on hard to reach surfaces, as well as in air samplers more than 2 meters from the patients. The presence of the RNA indicates virus can spread via aerosols, Santeria and his colleagues concluded, although they did not find infectious viral particles.
So, whether you agree or disagree, why take any chances says Dr. Saga. And the fine doctor puts it like this.
"Ok, so the Coronavirus is indeed a bad thing. And perhaps it is airborne, and perhaps it is not, but that doesn’t rule our far worse viral diseases that are airborne like including but not limited to; Influenza, Whooping cough (pertussis), the measles, Tuberculosis (TB), as well as milder, but still unwanted health conditions like the commons cold, the flu, or even chicken pox.
With the latter being said, just as important as it is to keep your doors locked in your home at night, or putting on a seat belt every time you drive a car, and even cleaning the table-tops and sinks in your home using disinfectant agents, it make little to no sense why every household wouldn’t have some kind of an air purification system in their home. Furthermore, a good quality air purifier is even more important that than all the scenarios, I mean, wouldn't you agree?
Discover some of the world’s highest rated air purifiers, air disinfectant and UV Light sanitizers on the market at
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
A few highly reputable sources say YES, it a plausible that covid-19 is spread through the air!
Source 1.
Healthline.com
Types of airborne diseases
Many diseases are spread through the air, including these:
Coronavirus and COVID-19
A rapidly spreading coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and the disease it causes, COVID-19, continue to cause widespread concern as of early 2020. Information on coronavirus and COVID-19 is constantly being updated as a result.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, fatigue, and shortness of breath. If you experience these symptoms, see a doctor immediately.
Source 2.
Here is an article clip from The New England Journal:
Is coronavirus airborne like measles?
Airborne transmission is “plausible,” according to a study published in the print edition in the peer reviewed The New England Journal of Medicine last month from scientists at Princeton University, UCLA and the National Institutes of Health. The researchers concluded that the virus could remain airborne for “up to 3 hours post aerosolization.”
The scientists found that SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the new disease COVID-19, was detectable in the air for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel. For those reasons, officials recommend washing hands, cleaning surfaces and “social distancing” in public spaces.
Source 3.
Additionally, there has been some debate between the following sources stating that the Corona Virus could indeed be airborne for up to 3-hours!
The debate began when researchers reported earlier this year in The New England Journal of Medicine that SARS-CoV-2 can float in aerosol droplets—less than 5 microns across—for up to 3 hours and remain infectious. In their review, Fienberg and his NAS colleagues pointed to other studies, including a recent one by Joshua Santeria and colleagues at the University of Nebraska Medical Center that found widespread evidence of viral RNA in isolation rooms of patients being treated for COVID-19. Viral RNA turned up on hard to reach surfaces, as well as in air samplers more than 2 meters from the patients. The presence of the RNA indicates virus can spread via aerosols, Santeria and his colleagues concluded, although they did not find infectious viral particles.
So, whether you agree or disagree, why take any chances says Dr. Saga. And the fine doctor puts it like this.
"Ok, so the Coronavirus is indeed a bad thing. And perhaps it is airborne, and perhaps it is not, but that doesn’t rule our far worse viral diseases that are airborne like including but not limited to; Influenza, Whooping cough (pertussis), the measles, Tuberculosis (TB), as well as milder, but still unwanted health conditions like the commons cold, the flu, or even chicken pox.
With the latter being said, just as important as it is to keep your doors locked in your home at night, or putting on a seat belt every time you drive a car, and even cleaning the table-tops and sinks in your home using disinfectant agents, it make little to no sense why every household wouldn’t have some kind of an air purification system in their home. Furthermore, a good quality air purifier is even more important that than all the scenarios, I mean, wouldn't you agree?
Discover some of the world’s highest rated air purifiers, air disinfectant and UV Light sanitizers on the market at
IN THE NEW AGE
InTheNewAge.com
Contact Information:
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
IN THE NEW AGE, LLC
James Bolin
Tel: 1.888.251.0887
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.