Telecom Managed Services Market 2020 Trends, Competitive Analysis, Global Growth and Analysis 2022
The report on the Global Telecom Managed Services Market covers Industry Size, market valuation by segmentation as well as region, historical trends, dynamics, country-level analysis for every segment, key Vendor’s share analysis, competitive landscape an
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2020 ) The report "Telecom Managed Services Market by Service Type (Managed Data Center, Managed Network, Managed Data and Information, Managed Mobility, Managed Communication, and Managed Security), Organization Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", The telecom managed services market size is estimated to grow from USD 11.90 Billion in 2017 to USD 22.58 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 13.7%.
Managed data center services to play a key role in the telecom managed services market by 2022
The managed data center services segment has the largest market share in the telecom managed services market during the forecast period. Demand for managing data center services is increasing across all the regions. With the proliferation of smartphones and tablets across enterprises and increased use of social media in the consumer segment has resulted in the production of huge amount of data. In addition to this, the IoT is another major area where the amount of data has been generating exponentially day-by-day. These factors drive the demand for managed data center services across the organization.
Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs) will dominant the telecom managed services market by 2022
Among organization size, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the telecom managed services market during the forecast period. The SMEs are strongly adopting managed services for managing and operating their enterprise infrastructure including network implementation, data center management, mobility, and security services. Security and compliance and reduction in downtime and operational expenditure are some of the major benefits SMEs are experiencing through the adoption of managed services.
Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to grow at the highest rate in the telecom managed services market
APAC is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast period; the region has encompassed both developed and emergent economy such as Australia, Japan, Korea, India, and New Zealand. China and India are rapidly growing in terms of technology adoption and foreign direct investment. The integration of advanced technologies such as Long Term Evolution (LTE), IoT, and mobility are widely implemented across the region. The growth in APAC is mainly driven by increasing internet and mobile services and establishments of new data centers in China, India, Singapore, and Australia.
The major vendors in the telecom managed services market are Amdocs (US), AT&T (US), CenturyLink (US), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Comarch S.A. (Poland), Ericsson AB (Sweden), GTT Communications, Inc. (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), IBM (US), NTT Data (Japan), Sprint.com (US), Tech Mahindra (India), Unisys (US), and Verizon (US).
