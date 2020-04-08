Antinuclear Antibody Test Market - Anticipated To Witness High Growth In The Near Future
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2020 ) The Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is expected to reach USD 1,476.1 Million, at a CAGR of 12.4%.
This report aims to provide insights into the global antinuclear antibody test market. It provides valuable information on the products, techniques, and diseases in the ANA testing market. Details on regional markets for these segments are also presented in this report. Also, leading players are profiled to study their product offerings and understand the strategies undertaken by them to be competitive in this market.
In this report, the ANA testing market is broadly classified based on products, diseases, techniques, end users, and regions.
Industry Segmentation:
Based on techniques, the Antinuclear Antibody Test Market is segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), immunofluorescence assay (IFA), and multiplex assay. The ELISA segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market due to the expanding applications of ANA in autoimmune disease testing and therapeutic drug level monitoring.
The end user segments in the market include clinical laboratories, hospitals, POLs, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global ANA testing market in 2016. Growth in this segment can be attributed to the fact that most diagnostic tests are performed in hospitals or hospital-attached laboratories, primarily due to easy access to reports and smooth logistics.
Geographical Analysis:
The global antinuclear antibody test market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America will continue to dominate the global market in the forecast period. However, Asia is expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years, with the growth in this regional segment centered at China, Japan, and India.
The major players in this antinuclear antibody test market include Alere Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), ERBA Diagnostics, Inc. (U.S.), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Antibodies, Inc. (U.S.), EUROIMMUN AG (Germany), Immuno Concepts (U.S.), Inova Diagnostics (U.S.), and Zeus Scientific, Inc. (U.S.).
