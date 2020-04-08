How COVID-19 is impacting the Healthcare Chatbots Market ?
Healthcare Chatbots Market by Component (Software, Service), Deployment Model (Cloud, On-Premise), Application (Symptom Check, Medical Assistance, Appointment Booking), End User (Patient, Healthcare Providers, Insurance Companies) - Global Forecast to 202
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 08, 2020 ) Chatbots are adopted among the developed countries such as North and Europe, and is yet to witness widespread adoption in emerging countries, where doctors and other healthcare providers are still reluctant to adopt advanced healthcare solutions. Data privacy concerns and a lack of sufficiently skilled personnel to develop healthcare chatbots also serve to affect market growth to a certain extent.
Need for virtual assistance, and rising Internet connectivity and adoption of smart devices are factors driving the growth of healthcare chatbots market.
By component, the software segment is estimated to lead the market in 2018.
Based on component, the healthcare chatbots market is segmented into software and services. In 2018, the software segment is expected to lead the market.
Enhanced technological features in chatbot software, such as Natural Language Processing (NLP), multilingual capabilities, interference engine, cloud-based deployment, Application Programming Interface (API), mobile platform compatibility, and single point of search is propelling the growth of the software segment.
The patients segment is estimated to lead the market during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the healthcare chatbots market is segmented into patients, healthcare providers, insurance companies, and other end users. The patients segment is estimated to lead the healthcare chatbots in 2018, owing to the increasing adoption of symptom checker and medical assistance chatbots by patients to keep track of their health and medication.
Europe expected to lead the market in 2018.
In 2018, Europe is expected to lead the market followed by North America. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to collaborations between key industry players and healthcare providers for the implementation of healthcare chatbots in various European countries and the growing awareness and benefits of healthcare chatbots.
The adoption of healthcare chatbots has yet to witness widespread adoption in emerging countries, where doctors and other healthcare providers are still reluctant to adopt advanced healthcare solutions. Data privacy concerns and a lack of sufficiently skilled personnel to develop healthcare chatbots are factors expected to affect market growth to a certain extent.
Prominent players offering market include Your.MD (UK), HealthTap, Inc. (US), Sensely, Inc. (US), Buoy Health, Inc. (US), Infermedica (Poland), Babylon Healthcare Service Limited (UK), Baidu, Inc. (China), Ada Digital Health Ltd. (Germany), PACT Care BV (Netherlands), Woebot Labs, Inc. (US), and GYANT.Com, Inc. (US).
